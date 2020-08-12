News & Notes: Kenjon Barner Adds 'Insurance Policy' in Returner Competition With James Proche

Now that he's officially with the Ravens, Kenjon Barner will challenge rookie James Proche II to handle punt/kickoff return duties this season.

Barner has the edge in experience and he's explosive, which he displayed on a 78-yard punt return touchdown with the Atlanta Falcons last season. However, it will be imperative for Barner to show consistency during training camp. Barner muffed four punts in 2019 and the Ravens stress ball security with returners.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week that it's Proche's "role to win" and that he believes he's "the man for the job." However, without the benefit of a preseason, Proche will enter Week 1 without live NFL game experience if he wins the job.

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton looks forward to seeing practice reps from both Barner and Proche.

"In Kenjon, it just gives us another opportunity to bring in another guy, a veteran guy that has some experience," Horton said. "That is a spot that we are lacking, so it just gives a little bit of an insurance policy. And I think that's one thing that we are going to be working on; we are going to be working on making sure that he can catch the ball [and] he can hang onto the ball, so we can be productive [in] that phase.

"James is a good player, and he's been working. But without any preseason games, I think it is going to be my job and the job of my assistants of making sure that we put him in those game-like situations, so when he is our guy and he wins that job, he's been put in those situations."

Proche returned both punts and kickoffs at SMU, so he's capable of handling both roles. He impressed the Ravens with how naturally and confidently he caught punts at the Senior Bowl, and Proche averaged 7.6 yards per punt return and 19.8 yards per kick return over his college career.