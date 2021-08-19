News & Notes: Kevin Zeitler Is Impressed With 'Freakish' Ravens Offensive Line

No Word on How Much Lamar Jackson Will Play in Carolina

Lamar Jackson didn't play in the preseason opener against the Saints at M&T Bank Stadium and it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up in the second game either. Head Coach John Harbaugh chose not to divulge that information when asked Thursday.

"That's kind of our thing, just as you know, not to really talk about who's playing and who's not playing," Harbaugh said. "We just kind of take it as it comes and play it out."

The Panthers announced that their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, will get one or two series against the Ravens Saturday night.

With the preseason shortened to three games, it remains to be seen how teams will treat the third contest. Will it be like the traditional fourth game in previous years when hardly any starters played? If so, Saturday's second preseason game would be the time for Jackson to get some game action before the start of the regular season.

Jackson had just one week of practice under his belt before the preseason opener and more pieces were missing along the offensive line. With Zeitler back, the line is in better shape and Jackson has had more practice reps before taking the field, including high-quality game-like reps against the Panthers.

Harbaugh said that practice reps are part of the formula for deciding who plays in the preseason games.