News & Notes: Ravens Want O-Line Chemistry, But Left Guard Spot Is Still Up for Grabs

As the Ravens' second-team offense went through 11-on-11 work Tuesday, center Bradley Bozeman and right guard Kevin Zeitler stood behind the play talking, building on their familiarity.

Baltimore's offensive line is starting to come together as Bozeman (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, Zeitler (foot) came back on Monday and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) continues to make progress in his comeback.

After the blocking was a problem in Saturday's preseason opener, it's not a moment too soon.

"We need to start pushing for that continuity. Now is about that time," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said.

"When you look at the calendar and where we're at, the more time we can get those guys together – communicating together, getting a feel for each other – it's tangible, it's real. The more of that, the better off we'll be."

At the same time, the Ravens still have to settle one of their starting spots. Left tackle (Stanley), center (Bozeman), right guard (Zeitler) and right tackle (Alejandro Villanueva) are known, but the battle at right guard between Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland (concussion), Tyre Phillips and others wages on.

"It's really wide open," Roman said. "A lot of guys could occupy that spot. We're going to keep working through all the different scenarios.