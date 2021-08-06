News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Activated From COVID-19 List After Undergoing Tests

Anthony Weaver Thankful to Be Back in Baltimore

Anthony Weaver got his NFL start with the Ravens, a second-round pick in 2002 who started 54 games in four seasons on the defensive line, before signing with the Houston Texans as a free agent.

It took 16 years for Weaver to get back to Baltimore. Now a well-respected coach who was Houston's defensive coordinator last season, Weaver joined the Ravens' staff this offseason as their run game coordinator/defensive line coach. When he drives into the Under Armour Performance Center Parking lot every day, Weaver feels like he's living a dream.

"Having left, you forget how beautiful and emaculate the place is," Weaver said. "It's called 'The Castle' for a reason. It's awesome.

"When I was here the first time, it was the only NFL organization I knew. Once you leave and you get to experience and see the grass on the other side, you realize how special this place is. For me, this certainly isn't a pit stop in my coaching career. This is a destination. Baltimore, the Ravens, are in my DNA. I can't tell you how happy I am to be back in this environment."

At 41 years old, Weaver easily relates to the veteran defensive linemen he's coaching like Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis. But Weaver can also bring sage advice to young players like second-year tackle Justin Madubuike, giving him guidance to accelerate his development. Wolfe likes working with a coach who remembers how a veteran player feels going through the grind of training camp.