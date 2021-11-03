News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Feels Refreshed, Excited About Offensive Potential

No quarterback has been hit more often than Lamar Jackson so far this season.

His league-high 110 hits taken tops Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts by 10, and there are no other quarterbacks over 90, per ESPN. So if anybody needed a bye week, it was Jackson.

Jackson said his bye week was boring and mostly filled with much-prized sleep.

"I definitely feel refreshed. I feel great. 110%" Jackson said.

Jackson has been sacked 21 times this season, tied for the most among quarterbacks who have played seven games so far. He was dropped five times against the Bengals before the bye, tying a career high.

Sacks are going to happen by virtue of how Jackson tries to extend plays. Sometimes it ends with a big play and sometimes it ends with a sack.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens and Jackson have to be particularly mindful about not taking sacks in certain situations. Jackson took a couple that knocked the Ravens out of field-goal range against the Bengals.

"He's very conscious about that," Harbaugh said. "He's a very smart player, and that's something you just try to do your best at every single week."

Still, Jackson enters the second "half" of the season optimistic about where the offense is going. The Ravens rank third in the league in total offense (417.6 yards per game) and eighth in points per game (26.7).

The Ravens have weathered the storm on injuries, and while some of those key players (Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards) aren't coming back, Baltimore is about to get stronger on offense by virtue of improved health alone.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has a chance to return Sunday against the Vikings and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) has practiced the past couple weeks and could make his season debut this weekend.

"I don't really know the limit with our offense. We've got a key guy back," Jackson said, referring to Boyle. "The sky's the limit. We've just got to take it a day at a time, a game at a time, one play at a time.