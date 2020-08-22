News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Adding More Tricks to His Bag

Getting better after an MVP season is a difficult proposition, but Lamar Jackson is attacking it head on.

Jackson was given a day off from practice Saturday, but his desire to improve daily never turns off. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban is entering his third season working with Jackson, and as the young quarterback continues his growth, Urban mentioned improved accuracy from the pocket as one point of emphasis.

Keep in mind, Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes last season (up from 58.2 percent as a rookie), had a quarterback rating of 113.3, and led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. The bar has been set high, but Jackson and Urban will continue to push. If Jackson becomes even more proficient as a pocket passer, his ability to dominate games as a dual threat will grow.

"All of the high-end, great players whether it's basketball, or football – you talk about Brett Favre and Joe Montana and all those guys, it's always putting more tricks in your bag," Urban said. "Basketball, they learn how to shoot a jump shot. Then they learn a fadeaway.

"We're never going to lose the ability for him to take the ball and run like he does, and that great natural ability. We don't want to coach him out of that. But we do want to improve the pocket passing consistency. The accuracy is there. We just want to always chase perfection. The improvement of certain types of throws, and then becoming more consistent with making those types of throws."

Jackson has thrown the ball sharply for the most part during training camp, building on the foundation that was built last year. Even though Jackson is the reining MVP, Urban said they started at the beginning with the fundamentals, such as Jackson's stance, when he reported to camp.