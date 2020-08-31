News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Designed Runs Aren't Going Away

Wink Martindale's Advice for DeShon Elliott

Nobody can blame DeShon Elliott for being excited about his chance to start at safety. His first two NFL seasons have been curtailed by injuries and Elliott wants to make the most of this opportunity.

Elliott was a playmaker in college at Texas with nine career interceptions, and he would love to bring that same dynamic to the Ravens' secondary. However, Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale is helping Elliott resist the temptation to become too aggressive.

"The thing that I was just talking to him about out there today was, 'Just do your job. You don't have to do anything extra and the plays will come to you,'" Martindale said. "I thought he did a nice job. One of the things he wanted to work on was his angles to the football, and he did a really nice job with that Saturday."

Martindale doesn't think Elliott's lack of playing time due to injuries will hamper him. Elliott fractured his forearm in 2018 and suffered a season-ending knee injury last year. However, he has fully recovered and Martindale says Elliott is in great physical condition