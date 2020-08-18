News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Thoughts on Dez Bryant

Marcus Peters Sees Every Pass as a 50-50 Shot at Interception

Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters has the most interceptions (27) of any player since entering the league in 2015. His success is part talent, part dedication, and part mindset.

Marlon Humphrey gained insight into Peters' thinking last season when they were talking football. Humphrey asked Peters which plays he thought were an opportunity for an interception.

"'I think I see a couple of plays where I could maybe steal some interceptions. Tell me what you're seeing,'" Humphrey said. "And he was like, 'I think I can get an interception on every single play.' And I'm like, 'Uh, well … I'm just trying to pick out a couple.' He's like, 'Every single one.' So, he sees it a lot different than the average corner."

Peters will be playing his first full season with the Ravens after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams prior to Week 7 last year. Being more familiar with the Ravens' system could make it even more dangerous for quarterbacks to throw in his direction.