News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Game Is Slowing Down for Him

Elliott had five tackles, including one bone-rattling hit on running back Kareem Hunt, and fit seamlessly into the starting lineup, which his teammates expected.

"Everybody saw it from DeShon's rookie camp," outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. "It's just unfortunate – he had season-ending injuries the last two years. With him being healthy, being thrusted into the role that he was thrusted into? You guys have seen it. DeShon was flying out of the post to make some hits on 1 and 2-yard gains. That's who we knew he was. That's who DeShon knows he is. He has a lot of confidence. He's trying to put the last two years behind him and move forward. I think everybody has 100 percent confidence in DeShon."

The next challenge for Baltimore's defense is Sunday's road game in Houston, where they will try to contain quarterback Deshaun Watson. One of Watson's strengths is his ability to extend plays. He often lures defenders out of position because he's a dual threat as a runner and thrower. Elliott will have an opportunity to make plays, but his discipline will be tested. Head Coach John Harbaugh liked what he saw from Elliott in Week 1.