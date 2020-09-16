Lamar Jackson Begins Another Season by Winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 16, 2020 at 09:05 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091620-Jackson

For the second straight year, Jackson has started the season as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. It's the sixth time that Jackson has captured the award during his young career. He won it five times in 2019 on his way to becoming the unanimous winner of the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award. Tom Brady (2007) and Cam Newton (2015) are the only other players to win the award five times in one season.

If Jackson is beginning another MVP campaign, Sunday was a superb way to kick it off. Leading the Ravens to a 38-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 152.1. He also rushed seven times for 45 yards, but it was his pinpoint passing that picked apart the Browns.

Leading up to Week 1, Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said of Jackson, "I don't think he turned into Aaron Rodgers." But Jackson has a way of silencing critics, and he is changing the narrative that he can't dominate from the pocket. According to Pro Football Focus, only Rodgers was a more efficient pocket passer than Jackson in Week 1.

Even when the Browns forced Jackson out of the pocket, he was lethal with his passing.

Jackson's offseason work has quickly paid dividends. He was particularly masterful during the Ravens' 99-yard drive to end the first half, a seven-play, 69-yard march that took just 35 seconds. Jackson completed five passes during the drive and capped it with a nine-yard scoring strike to Mark Andrews to give Baltimore a 24-6 lead.

"I feel like you couldn't do that drive any better than that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Those are situations where you can't run the ball, you can't take a sack, you can't throw a completion where the clock's going to be running, or you're going to be done.

"The whole offense deserves the credit for it. They all understood the situation. They all reacted perfectly. But, of course, the quarterback is the conductor, and Lamar has a real knack for handling situational football, especially as it pertains to the clock. It's something that he's really, really good at."

Jackson has made it clear that his No. 1 goal is win a Super Bowl, that individual honors simply don't mean as much to him. He was eager for the season to start, and he never entered a year feeling more prepared to play well. That was evident in Week 1.

Related Content

Healthcare workers
news

Ravens Make Donation to Baltimore Health Corps in COVID Fight

The Baltimore Health Corps is recruiting, training and employing more than 300 residents who are currently jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve as contract tracers and care coordinators.
Bears WR Allen Robinson
news

Late for Work 9/16: Ravens Named Among Teams Who Could Pursue Allen Robinson 

How the Ravens slowed down the Browns' passing attack. Not much movement in latest power rankings. A reminder of just how important Justin Tucker is. 
Eisenberg: The New Lamar Jackson Passing Debate
news

Eisenberg: The New Lamar Jackson Passing Debate

Lamar Jackson has put an end to his war with doubters. Now how high can he go as a passer?
Steelers RB James Conner
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Victory Comes With Injuries to Three Starters

Running back James Conner and two offensive linemen were injured in Pittsburgh's win. Browns TE David Njoku goes to injured reserve. Joe Burrow's resiliency impressed his teammates in NFL debut.
Miles Boykin's Mother Makes 'Madden' History
news

Miles Boykin's Mother Makes 'Madden' History

Xbox, Microsoft and EA Sports made Felicia Boykin the first woman to grace a 'Madden' cover.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/15: Three Ways Lamar Jackson's Passing Has Improved

With dominant victory, Ravens quickly shut down talk of a letdown. Fans remind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. of their snarky tweets about Marcus Peters last year. 
G Tyre Phillips
news

News & Notes: Tyre Phillips Handles First NFL Start Impressively

The outlook remains positive for Ronnie Stanley's ankle injury. Derek Wolfe was a steady presence in his Ravens' debut. Ravens will continue to rotate their inside linebackers.
M&T Bank Stadium
news

An Opener With No Fans Was Successful, But Surreal

The Ravens dominated the Cleveland Browns, but couldn't help but notice how different it felt without the fans' energy at M&T Bank Stadium.
Left: Browns QB Baker Mayfield; Right: Browns DE Myles Garrett
news

What the Browns Said After a Week 1 Rout

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and others praise Lamar Jackson's performance. The Browns felt the Ravens were better prepared, in part because of continuity.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/14: Takeaways From a Dominant Season Opener 

Time to put Mark Andrews in the elite tight end conversation. The secondary proved to be the strength of the defense in Sunday's win. J.K. Dobbins shines as the Ravens use a committee approach in the backfield. 
Ravens Rookies Make Presence Quickly Felt 
news

Ravens Rookies Make Presence Quickly Felt 

Patrick Queen forced a fumble and led the Ravens in tackles, J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns and Malik Harrison looked comfortable as a starter.

