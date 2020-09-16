Lamar Jackson Begins Another Season by Winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jackson's offseason work has quickly paid dividends. He was particularly masterful during the Ravens' 99-yard drive to end the first half, a seven-play, 69-yard march that took just 35 seconds. Jackson completed five passes during the drive and capped it with a nine-yard scoring strike to Mark Andrews to give Baltimore a 24-6 lead.

"I feel like you couldn't do that drive any better than that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Those are situations where you can't run the ball, you can't take a sack, you can't throw a completion where the clock's going to be running, or you're going to be done.

"The whole offense deserves the credit for it. They all understood the situation. They all reacted perfectly. But, of course, the quarterback is the conductor, and Lamar has a real knack for handling situational football, especially as it pertains to the clock. It's something that he's really, really good at."