News & Notes: Mark Andrews Feels Less Pressure in Upgraded Offense

A Bigger Year for Mark Andrews In Store?

The offense's improvement this offseason, including on outside throws by Lamar Jackson, has Ravens tight end Mark Andrews salivating at the possibilities.

Andrews and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown have been the focal points of the Ravens' receiving attack the past two years and it was clear that opponents were keying in on them. Opposing defenses put more defenders in the middle of the field to clog up Andrews' lanes and make throwing between the hash marks tougher for Jackson.

With more weapons – Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman (once healthy), James Proche II, and an increased role in the passing game for the running backs – it could take some targets away from Andrews. On the other hand, it could also open Andrews up for even more.

Either way, Andrews looks primed for another big – or even bigger – year. After posting 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns in a Pro Bowl sophomore season, Andrews dipped to 58 grabs for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last season.