News & Notes: Matthew Judon Is Emphasizing Creating Turnovers

Aug 17, 2020
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Matt Judon

Matthew Judon is always looking to raise his game, even after his first Pro Bowl season and a career-high 9.5 sacks.

The defense has been outspoken about its desire to force more turnovers, and Judon is all-in. He obviously has the potential to create strip sacks, and had a career-high four last year. Judon also wants his first career interception.

"I got the best hands on the team, I just haven't had the opportunities," Judon said with a smile. "Sometimes on passes to the flats, I worry about just batting it down.

I'm going to try to turn those into turnovers, go ahead and pick it off. If I get a pick this year, it's going for six."

Judon is a complete player, an excellent pass rusher who is also strong against the run. He won't be chasing stats this season, but he'll be chasing the football, hoping for more sacks, more turnovers, and a Super Bowl victory at the end of the season.

"I wear many hats on this defense," Judon said. "Whatever hat I got to put on for that play, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. I'm not a selfish guy when it comes to football."

Duvernay Is Part of Punt Return Competition

There is an open competition for the punt return job, and third-round draft pick Devin Duvernay is in the picture. The Ravens have plenty of options to return punts, including three players who weren't with the team last year – Duvernay, sixth-round pick James Proche II and veteran Kenjon Barner, who was signed Aug. 12 as free agent.

Proche returned punts at SMU last season and Barner is a seven-year NFL veteran who was the Atlanta Falcons' primary punt returner last season. Duvernay did not return punts at Texas, but he was a prolific wide receiver who displayed explosive run-after-catch ability and very sure hands. Training camp will give the Ravens a chance to audition Duvernay in a new role as a possible returner.

"He's never done that in college," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But he's got good hands, he's got a good feel for it. He'll be part of the conversation."

Matt Skura Expected To Be Ready for Week 1

The good news continues for center Matt Skura, who passed his physical Sunday and returned to the practice field Monday. Skura tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL and dislocated his kneecap during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 26. Attacking his rehab with determination, Skura has made a remarkable recovery by returning to practice not even nine months after his injury.

Harbaugh said the Ravens would continue to be careful with Skura, but they expected him to be ready for action when the season begins Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Patrick Mekari played well down the stretch last season, but Skura hopes to reclaim his role as the starting center.

"He was really good yesterday," Harbaugh said. "Saw the tape, thought he moved well. He looks good. I do expect him to be able to be ready for the season. But we're going to be smart with our process with him, make sure that he's fully ready to go, every rep that he takes."

D.J. Fluker Has Impressed Orlando Brown Jr.

When right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. looks to his left this training camp, a different face is lined up next to him. Brown has spent two seasons playing next to Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda, who retired after last season.

The competition to replace Yanda as the starting right guard is perhaps the best of camp and includes D.J. Fluker, Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson.

Fluker was signed as a free agent during the offseason and Brown has already been impressed with Fluker's approach. Due to a vigorous training regimen during the offseason, Fluker has reported to camp in excellent shape.

"D.J. is somebody that works hard," Brown said. "He came in here with the mentality that he wants to do his best for the team and for the O-line. He's giving it everything he's got. I've been really impressed with his work ethic and his drive and his focus every day in practice."

25 Ravens to Watch at Training Camp

These players have a lot to prove either as breakout candidates, emerging potential starters or in key backup battles.

CB Anthony Averett Entering his third season, the former Alabama product is in position to be a top backup. The Ravens have four starters with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, but if one were to go down with an injury or sickness, Averett would want to have the coaches' trust that he could be the guy to step up.
CB Anthony Averett

Entering his third season, the former Alabama product is in position to be a top backup. The Ravens have four starters with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, but if one were to go down with an injury or sickness, Averett would want to have the coaches' trust that he could be the guy to step up.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser The Ravens want more teeth to their pass rush. Bowser is a top candidate coming off a season with a career-high five sacks. Bowser said he's eyeing up double-digit sacks this season.
OLB Tyus Bowser
The Ravens want more teeth to their pass rush. Bowser is a top candidate coming off a season with a career-high five sacks. Bowser said he's eyeing up double-digit sacks this season.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Miles Boykin Boykin is in line to have a breakout season if he can win the lion's share of reps opposite top wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Boykin showed promise as a rookie, and said he's improved his game in every facet this offseason. He has loads of physical potential. Now he needs to put it all together to help open up the Ravens' outside passing attack.
WR Miles Boykin
Boykin is in line to have a breakout season if he can win the lion's share of reps opposite top wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Boykin showed promise as a rookie, and said he's improved his game in every facet this offseason. He has loads of physical potential. Now he needs to put it all together to help open up the Ravens' outside passing attack.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown The expectations for Brown's sophomore season are sky-high considering his foot is finally healthy and he's posted countless eye-popping offseason workout videos. After so many teasers, we finally get so see how big a leap he can make on the field.
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
The expectations for Brown's sophomore season are sky-high considering his foot is finally healthy and he's posted countless eye-popping offseason workout videos. After so many teasers, we finally get so see how big a leap he can make on the field.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Calais Campbell The Ravens' new big man should make a huge difference in the trenches as both a run stopper and pass rusher. First he has to acclimate to a new defensive scheme and teammates after spending much of the offseason doing so virtually. Coaches have told Campbell it could be his best year yet, which is an extremely high bar considering his accomplishments already.
DE Calais Campbell
The Ravens' new big man should make a huge difference in the trenches as both a run stopper and pass rusher. First he has to acclimate to a new defensive scheme and teammates after spending much of the offseason doing so virtually. Coaches have told Campbell it could be his best year yet, which is an extremely high bar considering his accomplishments already.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins The second-round rookie is a team guy, but he's not too interested in spending much time on the bench despite the Ravens' bounty of talent at running back. Dobbins has made a quick impact at every level and is coming off a 2,000-yard season at Ohio State. Can he beat out Gus Edwards and Justice Hill for the No. 2 job behind veteran Mark Ingram II?
RB J.K. Dobbins
The second-round rookie is a team guy, but he's not too interested in spending much time on the bench despite the Ravens' bounty of talent at running back. Dobbins has made a quick impact at every level and is coming off a 2,000-yard season at Ohio State. Can he beat out Gus Edwards and Justice Hill for the No. 2 job behind veteran Mark Ingram II?

WR Devin Duvernay The third-round speedster out of Texas could carve out an important role in the offense as a dangerous slot receiver (or outside) if he can show himself capable in training camp practices. He also has to show his blocking ability considering the Ravens' run-based offense.
WR Devin Duvernay
The third-round speedster out of Texas could carve out an important role in the offense as a dangerous slot receiver (or outside) if he can show himself capable in training camp practices. He also has to show his blocking ability considering the Ravens' run-based offense.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S DeShon Elliott The third-year safety has been snake-bitten so far, ending his first two seasons on injured reserve. Elliott is a playmaker. He just needs to stay healthy to have a key backup role.
S DeShon Elliott
The third-year safety has been snake-bitten so far, ending his first two seasons on injured reserve. Elliott is a playmaker. He just needs to stay healthy to have a key backup role.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jaylon Ferguson Ferguson got valuable starting experience last year as a rookie after Pernell McPhee went down with a season-ending injury. Now he's looking to earn the starting job as a sophomore and prove he can be next in line in the Ravens' strong pass-rushing and run-stopping outside linebackers group.
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
Ferguson got valuable starting experience last year as a rookie after Pernell McPhee went down with a season-ending injury. Now he's looking to earn the starting job as a sophomore and prove he can be next in line in the Ravens' strong pass-rushing and run-stopping outside linebackers group.

G D.J. Fluker The Ravens signed the veteran former first-round pick to compete for the starting right guard spot. He dropped a significant amount of weight this offseason and is still a mountain of a man. Fluker has to master Greg Roman's complex offense and show he's ready to step into Marshal Yanda's shoes.
G D.J. Fluker
The Ravens signed the veteran former first-round pick to compete for the starting right guard spot. He dropped a significant amount of weight this offseason and is still a mountain of a man. Fluker has to master Greg Roman's complex offense and show he's ready to step into Marshal Yanda's shoes.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Malik Harrison The third-round rookie from Ohio State can earn a starting job, but he would have to beat out veterans L.J. Fort and Chris Board. Harrison is a downhill thumper that also has the range to go sideline-to-sideline. He will be a great fit alongside first-round rookie Patrick Queen, but given the rookies' late start to on-field practices, it remains to be seen how soon.
LB Malik Harrison
The third-round rookie from Ohio State can earn a starting job, but he would have to beat out veterans L.J. Fort and Chris Board. Harrison is a downhill thumper that also has the range to go sideline-to-sideline. He will be a great fit alongside first-round rookie Patrick Queen, but given the rookies' late start to on-field practices, it remains to be seen how soon.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill There was a lot of excitement about Hill last season as a change-of-pace speedster who could break a game open on any play. Nothing has changed in that regard, though the addition of J.K. Dobbins could push Hill further down the depth chart. Hill will be looking to prove that he's too dangerous to leave on the sideline.
RB Justice Hill
There was a lot of excitement about Hill last season as a change-of-pace speedster who could break a game open on any play. Nothing has changed in that regard, though the addition of J.K. Dobbins could push Hill further down the depth chart. Hill will be looking to prove that he's too dangerous to leave on the sideline.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson All eyes will be on the reigning MVP to see what he does for an encore. Jackson's "next step" has been talked about a lot this offseason. He's talked about becoming more consistent on his deep passes and throws outside the numbers. Jackson has also spent a considerable amount of time watching tape to try to become even better at reading defenses.
QB Lamar Jackson
All eyes will be on the reigning MVP to see what he does for an encore. Jackson's "next step" has been talked about a lot this offseason. He's talked about becoming more consistent on his deep passes and throws outside the numbers. Jackson has also spent a considerable amount of time watching tape to try to become even better at reading defenses.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike The Ravens are looking for more pass rush from their interior defensive lineman and the rookie out of Texas A&M can provide just that as a rotation piece behind the three veteran starters. As with all the rookies, Madubuike has to get up to speed quick in training camp.
DT Justin Madubuike
The Ravens are looking for more pass rush from their interior defensive lineman and the rookie out of Texas A&M can provide just that as a rotation piece behind the three veteran starters. As with all the rookies, Madubuike has to get up to speed quick in training camp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Trace McSorley The Ravens have kept McSorley as a third quarterback last season after he had a strong preseason under center. He won't have preseason games to prove himself in [DELETE IN] this season, and will be competing with both Robert Griffin III and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley. It will be interesting to see if McSorley is trying to also earn a special teams role.
QB Trace McSorley
The Ravens have kept McSorley as a third quarterback last season after he had a strong preseason under center. He won't have preseason games to prove himself in [DELETE IN] this season, and will be competing with both Robert Griffin III and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley. It will be interesting to see if McSorley is trying to also earn a special teams role.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Tyre Phillips The third-round rookie is among those competing at right guard, but he could also end up with the important job of the top backup offensive tackle behind Pro Bowlers Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. Phillips is a big, strong blocker who can be molded into a very strong player, and he'll have to hone his craft at multiple spots.
G/T Tyre Phillips
The third-round rookie is among those competing at right guard, but he could also end up with the important job of the top backup offensive tackle behind Pro Bowlers Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. Phillips is a big, strong blocker who can be molded into a very strong player, and he'll have to hone his craft at multiple spots.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Powers Powers is one of the top options for the open right guard spot. Entering his second year out of Oklahoma, he's looking to follow in the footsteps of Bradley Bozeman, who became a 16-game starter at left guard last season after seeing one emergency start as a rookie.
G Ben Powers
Powers is one of the top options for the open right guard spot. Entering his second year out of Oklahoma, he's looking to follow in the footsteps of Bradley Bozeman, who became a 16-game starter at left guard last season after seeing one emergency start as a rookie.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR James Proche II The sixth-round rookie out of SMU is the leading option as the punt returner and could wedge his way into the wide receiver mix as a sure-handed threat. The Ravens added some veteran competition for the returner job when they signed Kenjon Barner last week.
WR James Proche II
The sixth-round rookie out of SMU is the leading option as the punt returner and could wedge his way into the wide receiver mix as a sure-handed threat. The Ravens added some veteran competition for the returner job when they signed Kenjon Barner last week.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Patrick Queen The first-round pick out of linebacker-rich LSU is expected to be the Ravens' starting middle linebacker in Week 1. That's a tall task considering the Covid-shortened offseason, but not too big for a player as talented as Queen. The Ravens' defense is complex, but Queen isn't expected to be mistake-free. He is, however, expected to fly around the field and make plays.
LB Patrick Queen
The first-round pick out of linebacker-rich LSU is expected to be the Ravens' starting middle linebacker in Week 1. That's a tall task considering the Covid-shortened offseason, but not too big for a player as talented as Queen. The Ravens' defense is complex, but Queen isn't expected to be mistake-free. He is, however, expected to fly around the field and make plays.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Jaleel Scott Scott had a strong training camp and preseason last year to win a spot on the 53-man roster. With more young competition added, he's going to have to show out once again on offense and probably win a job on special teams as well. He's entering his third season and has shown he can be a tough-to-cover wideout at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds.
WR Jaleel Scott

Scott had a strong training camp and preseason last year to win a spot on the 53-man roster. With more young competition added, he's going to have to show out once again on offense and probably win a job on special teams as well. He's entering his third season and has shown he can be a tough-to-cover wideout at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Matt Skura Skura made a miraculous recovery to be cleared for the first padded practice following a brutal knee injury (ACL, MCL, PCL). Now he has to prove there's been no drop-off in his play on the field. Patrick Mekhari played well in Skura's absence, but Skura was becoming one of the NFL's top centers before his injury.
C Matt Skura
Skura made a miraculous recovery to be cleared for the first padded practice following a brutal knee injury (ACL, MCL, PCL). Now he has to prove there's been no drop-off in his play on the field. Patrick Mekhari played well in Skura's absence, but Skura was becoming one of the NFL's top centers before his injury.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Earl Thomas III Thomas had a strong first season in Baltimore, adding a seventh Pro Bowl trip to his Hall-of-Fame resume. Opponents didn't want to test Thomas too often, but he'd still like to make more plays now that he's more comfortable in the Ravens' defensive system. He had two interceptions last year, and has shown up this season looking slimmer and faster.
S Earl Thomas III
Thomas had a strong first season in Baltimore, adding a seventh Pro Bowl trip to his Hall-of-Fame resume. Opponents didn't want to test Thomas too often, but he'd still like to make more plays now that he's more comfortable in the Ravens' defensive system. He had two interceptions last year, and has shown up this season looking slimmer and faster.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Eli Wolf The undrafted rookie from Georgia is competing with veteran Jerell Adams and another undrafted rookie from last year, Charles Scarff, to be the Ravens' third tight end. It's an important job considering how much Baltimore uses its tight ends, even though whoever wins it likely won't get as much action as Hayden Hurst did before being traded.
TE Eli Wolf
The undrafted rookie from Georgia is competing with veteran Jerell Adams and another undrafted rookie from last year, Charles Scarff, to be the Ravens' third tight end. It's an important job considering how much Baltimore uses its tight ends, even though whoever wins it likely won't get as much action as Hayden Hurst did before being traded.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe The Ravens' other big free-agent defensive signing is coming off a year with a career-high seven sacks in 12 games. He will definitely add more pass rush help to the line and bolster the physicality of the run defense. Wolfe dove into learning the scheme and is adjusting to his teammates after spending his entire career in Denver prior.
DE Derek Wolfe
The Ravens' other big free-agent defensive signing is coming off a year with a career-high seven sacks in 12 games. He will definitely add more pass rush help to the line and bolster the physicality of the run defense. Wolfe dove into learning the scheme and is adjusting to his teammates after spending his entire career in Denver prior.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Tavon Young One of the best slot corners in the game, Young missed last season with a neck injury, but is back on the field and looking to prove he can stay on it. He's missed two full seasons in his four years in the league. If he's back in top form, the Ravens' already loaded secondary gets taken to another level.
CB Tavon Young
One of the best slot corners in the game, Young missed last season with a neck injury, but is back on the field and looking to prove he can stay on it. He's missed two full seasons in his four years in the league. If he's back in top form, the Ravens' already loaded secondary gets taken to another level.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos

8/17: First Day of Padded Practice

Check out the action from the first padded practice of training camp when the intensity level turned up.

WR James Proche II
WR James Proche II
RB J.K. Dobbins
DE Derek Wolfe
LB Patrick Queen
DE Jihad Ward
OLB Tyus Bowser
RB Mark Ingram II
CB Terrell Bonds tapes his fingers before practice
QB Lamar Jackson
C Matt Skura
QB Lamar Jackson
C Matt Skura and G/C Patrick Mekari
QB Lamar Jackson
WR Miles Boykin
S Earl Thomas III
RB/RS Kenjon Barner takes on ILB Kristian Welch
QB Trace McSorley
TE Mark Andrews
CB Jimmy Smith
RB J.K. Dobbins
RB Mark Ingram II takes on LB Chris Board
G DJ Fluker
QB Robert Griffin III
WR Jaylon Moore
RB J.K. Dobbins takes on LB Patrick Queen
QB Trace McSorley
WR Marquise Brown
ILB Kristian Welch
LB Malik Harrison
DE Calais Campbell
G/C Patrick Mekari
QB Robert Griffin III hands off to RB Justice Hill
RB Gus Edwards
DE Calais Campbell takes on G DJ Fluker
RB Justice Hill
QB Lamar Jackson
DE Derek Wolfe
C Sean Pollard
QB Tyler Huntley
WR Miles Boykin
WR/RS Willie Snead IV
T Orlando Brown Jr.
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
LB Patrick Queen
CB Marlon Humphrey
DE Jihad Ward takes on G Ben Powers
RB Mark Ingram II receives a handoff from QB Lamar Jackson
G DJ Fluker takes on DT Broderick Washington
OLB Matthew Judon takes on T Ronnie Stanley
LS Morgan Cox
QB Lamar Jackson
WR Miles Boykin
TE Mark Andrews
QB Lamar Jackson
G Parker Ehinger
QB Lamar Jackson
CB Jimmy Smith deflects a pass intended for WR Jaleel Scott
TE Mark Andrews
RB Mark Ingram II
QB Lamar Jackson
WR Marquise Brown
WR Marquise Brown
TE Charles Scarff
K Justin Tucker
LB Patrick Queen
news

Practice Report 8/17: Patrick Queen's Speed Jumps Out on First Play

Lamar Jackson dials up the deep ball in practice. D.J. Fluker is an impressive mountain of a man. J.K. Dobbins is very twitchy.
CB Iman Marshall
news

Iman Marshall Suffers Major Knee Injury, Placed on IR

The Ravens second-year cornerback will need surgery and has been placed on IR. Wide receiver Chris Moore also suffered a broken finger.
Bengals CB Trae Waynes
news

Around the AFC North: Injury to Trae Waynes a Blow for Bengals Defense

Trae Waynes reportedly could miss up to two months. Baker Mayfield says he 'lost himself' last season. Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes at least six interceptions for the Steelers.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/17: Are Expectations Too High for the Ravens?

John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta are the NFL's best Head Coach-General Manager duo. Why Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's weight gain matters. Brandon Williams is at his best at nose tackle. 
Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices
news

Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices

Who will win the right guard competition? How do the rookies look? Will Lamar Jackson create even more buzz with an impressive training camp? Get ready for your questions to be answered.
Matt Skura Passes Physical, Expected to Start Practicing
news

Matt Skura Passes Physical, Expected to Start Practicing

The Ravens center has overcome a major ACL, PCL and MCL knee injury suffered late last season.
TE Mark Andrews
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Mark Andrews should see more snaps in 2020. Specifics on how Lamar Jackson can improve. Handicapping the right guard competition.
QB Lamar Jackson in new visor.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Debuts New Visor At Camp 

The internet approved of the MVP's new look, and some of his teammates joined in.
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Center" DT Brandon Williams; Right: DE Derek Wolfe
news

News & Notes: Brandon Williams Envisions 'Twin Towers' Run Defense

Joined by Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe up front, a leaner Brandon Williams thinks Baltimore's run defense can dominate. Rookies will have to back up their talk when padded practices begin.
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
news

Jaylon Ferguson Is Ready to 'Add More Sauce,' Take Next Step

Gaining valuable experience as a rookie starter down the stretch last season, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson feels ready to blossom. 
QB Lamar Jackson stiff arms Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt
news

Late for Work 8/14: Pittsburgh Writer Says Steelers Can Dominate Ravens If …

How will the blockbuster deals agreed to by tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce affect Mark Andrews? Dez Bryant's tweet to Lamar Jackson reignites speculation. Predictions: Ravens will break their rushing record and win the Super Bowl.

