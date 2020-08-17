News & Notes: Matthew Judon Is Emphasizing Creating Turnovers

Matthew Judon is always looking to raise his game, even after his first Pro Bowl season and a career-high 9.5 sacks.

The defense has been outspoken about its desire to force more turnovers, and Judon is all-in. He obviously has the potential to create strip sacks, and had a career-high four last year. Judon also wants his first career interception.

"I got the best hands on the team, I just haven't had the opportunities," Judon said with a smile. "Sometimes on passes to the flats, I worry about just batting it down.

I'm going to try to turn those into turnovers, go ahead and pick it off. If I get a pick this year, it's going for six."

Judon is a complete player, an excellent pass rusher who is also strong against the run. He won't be chasing stats this season, but he'll be chasing the football, hoping for more sacks, more turnovers, and a Super Bowl victory at the end of the season.