Matt Skura Passes Physical, Expected to Start Practicing

Aug 16, 2020 at 10:05 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081620_Skura

When Matt Skura told reporters at the end of last season that he aimed to be back at the start of training camp, it seemed quite optimistic considering the extent of his knee injury.

Skura went down on Nov. 25 with ACL, MCL and PCL tears, as well as a dislocated knee cap. However, after a hard-working offseason, Skura has hit his goal.

Skura passed his physical Sunday and is expected to be on the field Monday when the Ravens have their first padded practice of training camp.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens wanted to make sure Skura was moving "the right way" and "put him against some pressure" before clearing him to take the field.

Skura's return puts him in good position to reclaim the starting job he held the past two seasons before undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari stepped in, and played well, after Skura went down last season.

Skura stepping back into that spot would help stabilize an offensive line that is now without Hall-of-Fame worthy right guard Marshal Yanda.

Harbaugh said Skura had become one of the NFL's better centers last year and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman echoed that sentiment last week.

"I thought Matt got bigger and stronger, and played bigger and stronger last year. I really think his work in the weight room with our strength and conditioning staff in the offseason leading into last year allowed him to be a little bit more of a physical presence in there," Roman said.

"And that, coupled with the fact that he's played guard, he's played center, he understands and he's a very intelligent player. So, I really think his understanding of the game made his communication process almost utterly seamless at times. That's something he takes a lot of pride in, but a center is so important as far as getting everybody on the same page in today's NFL."

Related Content

Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices
news

Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices

Who will win the right guard competition? How do the rookies look? Will Lamar Jackson create even more buzz with an impressive training camp? Get ready for your questions to be answered.
TE Mark Andrews
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Mark Andrews should see more snaps in 2020. Specifics on how Lamar Jackson can improve. Handicapping the right guard competition.
QB Lamar Jackson in new visor.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Debuts New Visor At Camp 

The internet approved of the MVP's new look, and some of his teammates joined in.
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Center" DT Brandon Williams; Right: DE Derek Wolfe
news

News & Notes: Brandon Williams Envisions 'Twin Towers' Run Defense

Joined by Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe up front, a leaner Brandon Williams thinks Baltimore's run defense can dominate. Rookies will have to back up their talk when padded practices begin.
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
news

Jaylon Ferguson Is Ready to 'Add More Sauce,' Take Next Step

Gaining valuable experience as a rookie starter down the stretch last season, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson feels ready to blossom. 
QB Lamar Jackson stiff arms Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt
news

Late for Work 8/14: Pittsburgh Writer Says Steelers Can Dominate Ravens If …

How will the blockbuster deals agreed to by tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce affect Mark Andrews? Dez Bryant's tweet to Lamar Jackson reignites speculation. Predictions: Ravens will break their rushing record and win the Super Bowl.
Left: CB Marcus Peters; Right: S Earl Thomas III
news

How the Ravens' Loaded Secondary Will Be Even Better

With an elite secondary and a pass rush that has been fortified, the Ravens hope to see a significant increase over last season's 13 interceptions. 
Dr. Andrew Tucker
news

Ravens Team Doctor Discusses Strong Start, Remaining Concerns With COVID-19

Head Team Physician Dr. Andrew Tucker says the start of the NFL season, in Baltimore and elsewhere, has been 'extremely encouraging,' but he would not rule out quarantining Lamar Jackson.
Left: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers/Right: QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/13: Aaron Rodgers Gives His Take on Lamar Jackson

Ravens retaining all their young, homegrown Pro Bowlers is 'virtually impossible.' Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh are unanimous picks for best quarterback and head coach in the AFC North. Baltimore selects a guard in Todd McShay's 2021 mock draft.
Left: RB Kenjon Barner; Right: WR James Proche
news

News & Notes: Kenjon Barner Adds 'Insurance Policy' in Returner Competition With James Proche

Tavon Young looks like his old self, which is a good sign. Earl Thomas III could add another chapter to his Hall of Fame resume.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Mailbag: Which New Raven Makes the Biggest Impact?

Does adding Kenjon Barner affect the running backs and James Proche II? Which position group could get slimmer with keeping more running backs?

Advertising