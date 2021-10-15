News & Notes: Nick Boyle Is 'Getting Close' to Returning

Tavon Young Is Looking Like His Old Self

After missing three of the past five years with season-ending injuries, Tavon Young is back to playing an important role in the Ravens defense as a feisty slot cornerback.

Young had a standout game Monday night against the Colts, making four tackles, one sack and a pass deflection. He played a season-high 44 snaps.

"He's getting stronger. He can play more plays every week," Harbaugh said. "He's just about a year out from that [injury]; maybe a week, or two, past a year out. So, it's totally understandable. I think he's going to keep getting stronger. But he had his best game to date this year, and it was good to see."

Young suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last year. Before that, it was a neck injury in 2019 and torn ACL in 2017.

In an appearance on "The Lounge" podcast this week, Young said that after last year's knee injury in Houston, General Manager Eric DeCosta immediately came with him to the locker room, where he was being evaluated, to offer encouragement.

"I was like, 'Just give me one more chance. Don't give up on me,'" Young said. "He was like, 'We got you, we're going to take care of you.' … It meant a lot. He's a great guy, a great person. He cares about the players. It's a family here."

Before the 2019 season, DeCosta signed Young to the richest deal of any nickel cornerback in the league at the time. Young has felt the weight to fulfill that trust in him, especially after missing most of the past two seasons, and now he's feeling back in top shape to do so.

"I feel like even before that game [Monday night], I wasn't rusty," Young said. "I feel like I knocked that off earlier than that – me personally. But yes, I feel like it was my best performance of the season so far."