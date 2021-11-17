News & Notes: Odafe Oweh Doesn't Believe in the Rookie Wall

The Ravens need Oweh to continue being a large presence in their defense, yet the NFL's first 17-game season presents a challenge for rookies trying to avoid wearing down. However, hitting a "rookie wall" isn't something Oweh thinks about.

"We don't believe in a rookie wall here," Oweh said. "You see adversity and you just keep on pushing, keep on working to try and get better. We're on the second half of the season and it's time to ramp it up. You've got to raise your level of play because everyone else is, too."

Oweh is a candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and one of his main competitors for that honor is Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Oweh and Parsons are close friends and former teammates at Penn State who constantly push each other's buttons to improve. It's a friendly rivalry that benefits both players.

"When we were at Penn State, he was the only one who could push me and I was the only one that could push him," Oweh said. "We're just trying to carry that to the league. He's got me in sacks right now. I've got to ramp that up. I'm proud of him, happy for everything that's he's doing for his rookie of the year campaign. But I told him, I'm right there with him."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's not worried about Oweh coping with the rigors of an NFL season. A rookie wall is not one of Harbaugh's favorite subjects.

"We've always tried to ignore that, because I think it's more psychological than anything," Harbaugh said. "The season's tough, it's challenging for everybody. How it's going to play out for a 17-game season, I don't know.