News & Notes: Patrick Queen Is 'Up to the Challenge' in First Start

Greg Roman Will Use Three Running Backs Every Week

How the Ravens will use their four talented running backs has been a major talking point all offseason, or at least since Baltimore drafted Dobbins in the second round.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman shed a little light on that Thursday, saying he will "definitely use three every week and sometimes four."

"Division of labor or how we deploy them, that will change on a week-to-week basis a little bit," Roman said. "Running backs and tight ends are unique in that every one of them is a little bit different, so we'll try to deploy them a little bit differently. But we definitely want to get everybody involved and everybody part of what we're trying to do."

Roman reiterated that Ingram is the team's starter, but Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will all see action over the course of the season – just not necessarily all in the same game.