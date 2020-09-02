News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

Sep 02, 2020 at 03:35 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090220-N&N
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: G Tyre Phillips; Right: G/C Matt Skura

The Ravens entered training camp needing to decide on a new starting right guard, and whether Matt Skura would be ready to start at center Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Those evaluations are still being made, but decisions are getting close, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"We're honed in pretty well I would say," Harbaugh said. "There's still some things we need to talk about. We have a couple of more practices before game week. I'm sure we'll be there game week. I wouldn't say we're 100 percent there yet."

D.J. Fluker, Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson and Ben Powers have all been part of the right guard competition, which was created by the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. Throughout training camp, the Ravens have been rotating young linemen into different positions, trying to build depth along the entire unit. Depth is particularly important during a season being played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, is a player who has already shown versatility. A tackle in college, Phillips he has seen reps at guard and tackle and Harbaugh is pleased with his progress.

"He's a good football player, I think that's the main thing," Harbaugh said. "We saw the ability to play guard or tackle. I think he can play on the right side or the left side. He's just a really versatile kind of player. He's a good athlete, bends well, very smart, comes from a great family. Got a really good demeanor about him, doesn't get down on himself at all, just pushes through it and learns from his mistakes."

As for Skura, he has made tremendous progress recovering from his major knee injury suffered last season. Patrick Makari, who took over as the starter following Skura's injury, remains available to start if Skura does not. The Ravens don't have to decide on a starting lineup quite yet, giving Skura a little more time. Harbaugh said Skura came out of Saturday's scrimmage with no setbacks.

"He did well, no hiccups, no issues," Harbaugh said. "We're just going to keep pushing him forward with more challenging things each day. We'll know by next week where he's at. Matt will know where he's at. We'll see how he's doing with it as we get close to the game."

Will an Undrafted Free Agent Make 53-man Roster?

For 16 straight years, an undrafted rookie has made the Ravens initial 53-man roster. With the cutdown to 53 players scheduled for Saturday, we will soon find out if the streak continues. Practice squads are being increased from 10 players to 16 players this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Harbaugh says that will impact roster decisions.

"Don't know yet," Harbaugh said when asked about whether the undrafted rookie streak would live on. "There's guys that are doing well. This year, I think something to really bear in mind is that the practice squad is going to be as important or more important than ever.

"Being on the practice squad this year, in my mind, is like making the team. Most teams are going to really want to hold onto their guys for their practice squad because they know the system. You have to assume that there's a possibility that those guys will have to be playing any given week. You can bring two guys up each week from your practice squad to actually play."

Harbaugh Wants Big Ten to Play Football

Harbaugh made it clear where he stands on whether the Big Ten should play football or not this year. He joined his brother, Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, in calling for the Big Ten to play. The conference postponed its season Aug. 11 and and that decision has not been changed yet.

"Free the Big Ten," Harbaugh said. "Let's go. Let's go play some football. Let's get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing. Michigan had zero positive [Covid] tests in August, they're doing a great job of their protocols. Those guys want to play. For anybody who wants to opt out, they can. Their families should have that choice."

Harbaugh said he was proud of the work and safety measures that have been taken to get the NFL season on the verge of beginning.

"We're excited to be playing football," Harbaugh said. "I'm really proud of the league and proud of the players, proud of the union, DeMaurice (Smith) and his people, proud of everybody for doing what it takes to get football."

Related Content

CB Marcus Peters
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Biggest Defensive Playmaker?

What's happening in the center competition? What's going on with Dez Bryant? Could a Tony Jefferson reunion be in the cards?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Continue to Debate Lamar Jackson's Rushing Workload

Young linebackers, not Jadeveon Clowney, are the key to beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens had the best training camp performance. Justin Tucker gets the recognition he deserves. 
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Will Have a 'Significant' Role in Ravens Offense

The rookie running back has been very impressive in training camp and there are enough carries to go around in the Ravens backfield.
News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role
news

News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role

John Harbaugh gives an update on Justin Madubuike's health. Another stadium practice has been scheduled for Thursday. Calais Campbell is transitioning smoothly into a leadership role.
HC John Harbaugh & QB Lamar Jackson
news

Eisenberg: Real-Life Matters Will Test Focus

With social justice reform and the coronavirus pandemic top of mind, the NFL prepares for a season unlike any other. The Ravens are well-positioned to juggle it all.
Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?
news

Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?

Jackson ranks No. 2 in the league in 'win share' metric. Chuck Clark is one of the top 10 breakout players for 2020. Which players could be surprise stars for the Ravens in Week 1? 
Michael Dereus
news

Ravens Waive Three Players, Place One on IR as Roster Trimming Begins

Baltimore waived wide receiver Michael Dereus, defensive end John Daka and center Sean Pollard.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Designed Runs Aren't Going Away

The Ravens want to keep opponents guessing regarding how often Lamar Jackson will run. DeShon Elliott gets wisdom from Wink Martindale. Chris Moore remains in special teams mix. 
OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Name Rookie as Starting Left Tackle

Joe Burrow excited the Bengals with another strong scrimmage Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger is slinging it pain free at Steelers practices.
Fans Can Purchase Cutouts of Themselves for M&T Bank Stadium
news

Fans Can Purchase Cutouts of Themselves for M&T Bank Stadium

Be part of the Ravens Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank, while fans cannot attend games at M&T Bank Stadium. All proceeds benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

Late for Work 8/31: Bold Prediction Has J.K. Dobbins Rushing for Over 1,000 Yards

DeShon Elliott is 'next up' for the Ravens at safety. Ravens are praised for the stand on social justice. Pundits take a look at training camp standouts.

Advertising