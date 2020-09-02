News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

The Ravens entered training camp needing to decide on a new starting right guard, and whether Matt Skura would be ready to start at center Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Those evaluations are still being made, but decisions are getting close, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"We're honed in pretty well I would say," Harbaugh said. "There's still some things we need to talk about. We have a couple of more practices before game week. I'm sure we'll be there game week. I wouldn't say we're 100 percent there yet."

D.J. Fluker, Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson and Ben Powers have all been part of the right guard competition, which was created by the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. Throughout training camp, the Ravens have been rotating young linemen into different positions, trying to build depth along the entire unit. Depth is particularly important during a season being played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, is a player who has already shown versatility. A tackle in college, Phillips he has seen reps at guard and tackle and Harbaugh is pleased with his progress.

"He's a good football player, I think that's the main thing," Harbaugh said. "We saw the ability to play guard or tackle. I think he can play on the right side or the left side. He's just a really versatile kind of player. He's a good athlete, bends well, very smart, comes from a great family. Got a really good demeanor about him, doesn't get down on himself at all, just pushes through it and learns from his mistakes."

As for Skura, he has made tremendous progress recovering from his major knee injury suffered last season. Patrick Makari, who took over as the starter following Skura's injury, remains available to start if Skura does not. The Ravens don't have to decide on a starting lineup quite yet, giving Skura a little more time. Harbaugh said Skura came out of Saturday's scrimmage with no setbacks.