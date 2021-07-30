News & Notes: Ravens Have Gameplan for Lamar Jackson's Absence

Football is a game of adjustments, and the Ravens have accepted the challenge of practicing without Lamar Jackson (Reserve/Covid-19) early in training camp.

Quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have strung together three excellent practices, giving their targets plenty of opportunities to make plays. Standouts during Friday's practice included wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. It has also been a strong week for second-year wideout James Proche II.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has been pleased with how the Ravens have reacted to Jackson's unexpected absence.

"It's certainly not a positive, but we've got to create a positive out of this thing," Roman said. "We've got to get a great plan for when he does come back on how we can kind of make up for the time. That's really the game we have to play. If he was here, that'd be great, but he's not so now what do we do? Well, let's figure out a solution. The other guys are really developing and working hard."

Roman said Jackson has remained in regular communication with coaches and players while not on the practice field.

"Lamar's engaged with us right now mentally," Roman said. "When he gets back in here, then we can get more into the physical nature, the practice reps.

"We're looking forward to getting him back. Everybody's really dialed into what they need to do right now to get ready for this season."

It remains to be seen if the Ravens will increase Jackson's practice reps once he returns, or whether he will play more during the preseason to make up for lost time.