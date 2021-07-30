News & Notes: Ravens Have Gameplan for Lamar Jackson's Absence

Jul 30, 2021 at 02:10 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

073021-News-and-Notes
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Football is a game of adjustments, and the Ravens have accepted the challenge of practicing without Lamar Jackson (Reserve/Covid-19) early in training camp.

Quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have strung together three excellent practices, giving their targets plenty of opportunities to make plays. Standouts during Friday's practice included wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. It has also been a strong week for second-year wideout James Proche II.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has been pleased with how the Ravens have reacted to Jackson's unexpected absence.

"It's certainly not a positive, but we've got to create a positive out of this thing," Roman said. "We've got to get a great plan for when he does come back on how we can kind of make up for the time. That's really the game we have to play. If he was here, that'd be great, but he's not so now what do we do? Well, let's figure out a solution. The other guys are really developing and working hard."

Roman said Jackson has remained in regular communication with coaches and players while not on the practice field.

"Lamar's engaged with us right now mentally," Roman said. "When he gets back in here, then we can get more into the physical nature, the practice reps.

"We're looking forward to getting him back. Everybody's really dialed into what they need to do right now to get ready for this season."

It remains to be seen if the Ravens will increase Jackson's practice reps once he returns, or whether he will play more during the preseason to make up for lost time.

"That will be a discussion for a later date, but it's definitely a discussion we'll have," Roman said. "Right now, we're not there yet."

Brandon Stephens' Transition to Safety Going Smoothly

Third-round pick Brandon Stephens began his college career as a running back at UCLA, and later switched to cornerback after transferring to SMU. However, the Ravens believe Stephens' NFL future is at safety and they like what they see since drafting him. Stephens is competing to be the primary backup safety behind starters Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott.

"He's a smart kid," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "I really, really like him. I think he's going to be a great football player for us. As all the rookies are, they're a little quiet right now. It's like the freshman going into the senior's class. They're listening, learning, and eventually they start getting confident with what their responsibilities are and you see them start to grow. He's already doing that."

Another versatile player in the secondary Nigel Warrior, who was undrafted in 2020 and spent last year on Baltimore's practice squad. Safety is Warrior's primary position, but he has taken training camp reps at corner too. Warrior could add to Baltimore's already-deep secondary if he makes the roster.

"That's his strength, position flexibility," Martindale said. "We know he can play safety. Now we're going to see where he's at corner-wise. He's done a nice job. He's had some good battles with some good receivers."

Sammy Watkins Has Close Relationship With Two Ravens Coaches

Signing with the Ravens has allowed Watkins to work with two of his favorite coaches – Roman and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams. Watkins was with the Buffalo Bills in 2015 when Roman was their offensive coordinator. Williams was already Watkins' personal coach during the offseason, and now they're together full-time.

Roman loves being reunited with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft. Watkins believes Baltimore is a great fit for him, and Roman agrees.

"Sammy's a gem," Roman said. "Sammy, to me, is one of the best receivers in the NFL – period. I think he's doing a great job really in everything, meetings, just his presence, his communication with the other receivers, the advice he's giving them. He's a much more seasoned player than when I knew him in his second year. It's really fun to see him. Every day with him is a great day."

Williams knows what makes Watkins tick, and the chemistry between them on the field is obvious.

"Sammy and I are real close," Williams said. "Him, like everybody else, you just continue hone in on your skills, improve what you might be struggling with, and make better what's already been good. That's what he's doing every day. It's just fortunate that we can do it together now every day, instead of just in the offseason."

Marcus Peters Thrills Young Fan By Giving Away His Cleats

Marcus Peters made a new best friend with an act of kindness near the end of Friday's practice. He gave away his cleats away to a young fan. Peters took the shoes off his feet and asked a member of the team's security detail to walk over and hand the stylish, gold-bottomed shoes to the wide-eyed youngster. The huge grin that the youngster flashed after receiving the cleats said it all.

This is the side of Peters not everyone gets to see. He's a combative player, a trash-talker who refuses to back down from any challenge on the field. On game days, Peters is a lion. But if he's on your team, he's easy to embrace.

"I love the guy," Martindale said. "He's a special person. Some people don't understand him, I guess. And some guys have to get that way once the whistle blows to get their mind right. He does have a little edge to him out there on the field. I personally like it. I've got a little edge. We're all touched in different ways on the defensive side of the ball, coaches as well. He's a great person and a great player."

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Odafe Oweh, Daelin Hayes Stand Out on the Edge

Sammy Watkins has another strong day. Mark Andrews gets cooking with a red zone touchdown. Rashod Bateman grabs a touchdown.
news

Calais Campbell Eyes Super Bowl and 100-Sack Milestone

Entering his 14th NFL season, Calais Campbell can help the Ravens defense improve with a resurgent season.
news

Late for Work 7/30: Ed Reed: Lamar Jackson Can Win a Super Bowl, But ...

An advanced metric confirms John Harbaugh is an elite head coach. Marlon Humphrey talks about team unity on Mark Ingram's podcast. A year ago, Sammy Watkins had a vision of playing for the Ravens.
news

Sammy Watkins Is in a Different – Healthier – Space in Baltimore

The talent is evident and Sammy Watkins believes the Ravens' program will help keep him on the field more this season.
news

Jimmy Smith Details Harrowing Armed Robbery: 'Glad We Lived'

Being robbed at gunpoint with his family during the offseason still haunts Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 of Camp

Wide receiver James Proche II had a couple spectacular touchdown catches. Rookie pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes had good days. Tyler Huntley keeps delivering deep ball dimes.
news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Leaves Practice, Issue Not Serious

Marcus Peters sat out Thursday with a toenail issue. Second-year wide receiver James Proche II is impressing John Harbaugh. Jimmy Smith said his most painful injury was a broken rib suffered last season. 
news

J.K. Dobbins: I Want to Be Considered Like Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey

Running back J.K. Dobbins wants to make strides as a pass catcher and home-run hitter in the Ravens offense.
news

Late for Work 7/29: Hypothetical Trade Proposals Have Ravens Acquiring Edge Rusher, Guard

Lamar Jackson is placed in Tier 2 in The Athletic's annual quarterback rankings. Jonathan Ogden is No. 60 on a list of the top 100 players in NFL history.
news

Ravens' Aim for Passing Game Improvements Won't Slow Without Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's absence from training camp won't keep the Ravens from chasing improvement in their passing offense.
news

News & Notes: Attendance Report From Day 1 of Training Camp

Cornerback Anthony Averett hasn't yet passed his conditioning test. Bradley Bozeman is 'chasing perfection' on his snaps. Marlon Humphrey explains why he got the vaccine. Defenders thrilled to have Tavon Young back.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising