Sammy Watkins Is in a Different – Healthier – Space in Baltimore

A hip injury hampered Watkins early in his NFL career and a fractured left foot in 2016 was his biggest hurdle, forcing him to miss the first eight games of that season. A right foot injury sidelined him for six games in 2018. Last year, a hamstring injury sidelined him for five straight games.

Watkins said part of the difference is that he's just older now and knows how to better practice and work in practice to sharpen his skills but not wear down his body. He credited the Ravens' coaching for helping with that, which is especially important in training camp.

"They kind of can feel me – two or three plays and take me out, put me in on certain plays. They know what I need," Watkins said. "And also, I'm old enough now to kind of figure out, 'Hey man, I need this. I need that. I need to work on this,' and they've just been doing well with it. I just hope I can continue to keep it up, continue to take care of my body and stay healthy."

The Ravens have a top-notch strength and conditioning program and dedicated and detailed recovery program – from trainers to diet and much more. Watkins credited the Ravens' training staff with taking care of his body with massages and other recovery methods.

"There is a 100% injury rate. Things happen. And I just kind of give it to God. Sometimes things are meant [to be]," Watkins said.