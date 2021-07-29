Sammy Watkins Is in a Different – Healthier – Space in Baltimore

Jul 29, 2021 at 04:06 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072921-Sammy-Watkins-Health
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Sammy Watkins

As the old football saying goes, there's ability and availability. Sammy Watkins has plenty of ability, but he's been lacking in availability.

The fourth-overall pick in 2014, Watkins started his career hot before running into nagging injury problems that have hampered his career and the ceiling of his vast potential.

Watkins won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's had a lot of shining moments. But he knows there's a lot more for him to show, and he believes he can put it on display after signing a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason.

Watkins spent the past three years with the Chiefs, one season with the Rams and his first three years with the Bills. He hasn't played a 16-game season since his rookie year and has missed 26 regular-season games over the past six seasons.

"I definitely [feel] different here," Watkins said. "I just think I'm in a different space here and just a great environment to help me stay healthy and stay mentally stable to go out there and perform every day."

A hip injury hampered Watkins early in his NFL career and a fractured left foot in 2016 was his biggest hurdle, forcing him to miss the first eight games of that season. A right foot injury sidelined him for six games in 2018. Last year, a hamstring injury sidelined him for five straight games.

Watkins said part of the difference is that he's just older now and knows how to better practice and work in practice to sharpen his skills but not wear down his body. He credited the Ravens' coaching for helping with that, which is especially important in training camp.

"They kind of can feel me – two or three plays and take me out, put me in on certain plays. They know what I need," Watkins said. "And also, I'm old enough now to kind of figure out, 'Hey man, I need this. I need that. I need to work on this,' and they've just been doing well with it. I just hope I can continue to keep it up, continue to take care of my body and stay healthy."

The Ravens have a top-notch strength and conditioning program and dedicated and detailed recovery program – from trainers to diet and much more. Watkins credited the Ravens' training staff with taking care of his body with massages and other recovery methods.

"There is a 100% injury rate. Things happen. And I just kind of give it to God. Sometimes things are meant [to be]," Watkins said.

"But I'm just trying my best to stay healthy and do whatever I can to stay healthy. Sometimes things happen, but I can say this year, I'm doing everything in my might to stay on that field and be healthy and try to go out there and help my team each and every day, and I think that's the goal."

040521-Lounge

Sammy Watkins Joins The Lounge

The Ravens' new wide receiver talks about his up-and-down professional journey, the key to unlocking his resurgence, his belief in aliens and reincarnation, and more.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

Watkins also has the benefit of working with Keith Williams, who was his personal offseason coach while he was in Kansas City. Now the Ravens' pass game specialist, Williams is helping Watkins and all the receivers with their route-running every day.

"When I get tired or when I mess up on this route – 'Ay, focus, focus,'" Watkins said. "So, that's the type of thing I think any athlete needs. Yes, we're older and we're grown men, but you've got to have somebody pushing you better than you're pushing yourself, and I think that's why my season and my year is going to go well."

Even though he's just 28 years old, Watkins is the elder statesman of the Ravens' young wide receiver corps. Marquise Brown said he's already learned a lot from Watkins about having the right mentality and mindset. Brown said Watkins is pushing the group and they're doing the same for him.

Best Photos From Day 1 of Ravens Training Camp

Check out the top images from Wednesday's action at the Under Armour Performance Center.

G Kevin Zeitler
1 / 65

G Kevin Zeitler

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.
2 / 65

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Sammy Watkins
3 / 65

WR Sammy Watkins

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
G Ben Cleveland
4 / 65

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Pernell McPhee, DE Calais Campbell
5 / 65

LB Pernell McPhee, DE Calais Campbell

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Tyus Bowser
6 / 65

OLB Tyus Bowser

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh
7 / 65

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Tylan Wallace
8 / 65

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Kenji Bahar
9 / 65

QB Kenji Bahar

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh
10 / 65

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Trace McSorley
11 / 65

QB Trace McSorley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
G/C Bradley Bozeman
12 / 65

G/C Bradley Bozeman

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Ravens Football Players
13 / 65

Ravens Football Players

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DT Brandon Williams
14 / 65

DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.
15 / 65

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Binjimen Victor
16 / 65

WR Binjimen Victor

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DT Aaron Crawford, DE Calais Campbell
17 / 65

DT Aaron Crawford, DE Calais Campbell

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
S Nigel Warrior
18 / 65

S Nigel Warrior

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Marlon Humphrey
19 / 65

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Rashod Bateman
20 / 65

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Nate McCrary
21 / 65

RB Nate McCrary

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Chris Smith
22 / 65

OLB Chris Smith

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Jaylon Moore
23 / 65

WR Jaylon Moore

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Miles Boykin
24 / 65

WR Miles Boykin

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DB Brandon Stephens
25 / 65

DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Trace McSorley
26 / 65

QB Trace McSorley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Marcus Peters
27 / 65

CB Marcus Peters

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB J.K. Dobbins
28 / 65

RB J.K. Dobbins

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Tyler Huntley
29 / 65

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Sammy Watkins
30 / 65

WR Sammy Watkins

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
31 / 65

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Trace McSorley
32 / 65

QB Trace McSorley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Rashod Bateman
33 / 65

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Marlon Humphrey
34 / 65

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Devin Duvernay
35 / 65

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Tyler Huntley
36 / 65

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
37 / 65

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
38 / 65

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Jimmy Smith
39 / 65

CB Jimmy Smith

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Tyler Huntley
40 / 65

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
41 / 65

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Sammy Watkins, CB Marlon Humphrey
42 / 65

WR Sammy Watkins, CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB J.K. Dobbins
43 / 65

RB J.K. Dobbins

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
K Justin Tucker
44 / 65

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Tyler Huntley, OLB Aaron Adeoye
45 / 65

QB Tyler Huntley, OLB Aaron Adeoye

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
46 / 65

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Rashod Bateman
47 / 65

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
G Tyre Phillips, T Andre Smith
48 / 65

G Tyre Phillips, T Andre Smith

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Miles Boykin
49 / 65

WR Miles Boykin

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Chris Westry
50 / 65

CB Chris Westry

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB J.K. Dobbins
51 / 65

RB J.K. Dobbins

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR James Proche II
52 / 65

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DT Brandon Williams
53 / 65

DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
G Ben Cleveland
54 / 65

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OT Andre Smith
55 / 65

OT Andre Smith

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Trace McSorley
56 / 65

QB Trace McSorley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Trace McSorley
57 / 65

QB Trace McSorley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Miles Boykin
58 / 65

WR Miles Boykin

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
John Harbaugh
59 / 65

John Harbaugh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.
60 / 65

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DE Calais Campbell
61 / 65

DE Calais Campbell

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Team Huddle
62 / 65

Team Huddle

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Josh Oliver
63 / 65

TE Josh Oliver

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Chris Smith
64 / 65

OLB Chris Smith

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
65 / 65

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Thus far in practice, Watkins has shown a good mixture of big-play ability and toughness to make contested catches and move the chains. The Ravens have been looking for that kind of consistent outside receiver for years, and Watkins could deliver.

"It was always tough going against him. We talk it about it; our lockers are close," cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "That dude is fast. He's going to bring a lot of plays to our team."

Watkins hasn't posted a 1,000-yard season since his second year in the league in 2015. He's topped 600 yards once since then, in large part because of the injuries. In 10 games last season, Watkins posted 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

But Watkins has always flashed when he feels good. In the Chiefs' 2019 run to the playoffs, he made 14 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown. He made one of the most clutch plays of Super Bowl LIV with a 38-yard catch late in the fourth quarter to set up the Chiefs' go-ahead touchdown.

"He's a fourth pick in the Draft. He's a talented guy," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He loves ball. He has lot of insight for those guys. The other thing is his competitiveness. [His] play-to-play competitiveness and his size. He's a physical guy.

"I think he's excited about the program here in terms of work ethic. I think he sees some things here that are going to give him an opportunity to maybe take a step he hasn't taken the last few years with what he's doing physically to get his body right. We'll see how he does."

Related Content

news

Jimmy Smith Details Harrowing Armed Robbery: 'Glad We Lived'

Being robbed at gunpoint with his family during the offseason still haunts Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 of Camp

Wide receiver James Proche II had a couple spectacular touchdown catches. Rookie pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes had good days. Tyler Huntley keeps delivering deep ball dimes.
news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Leaves Practice, Issue Not Serious

Marcus Peters sat out Thursday with a toenail issue. Second-year wide receiver James Proche II is impressing John Harbaugh. Jimmy Smith said his most painful injury was a broken rib suffered last season. 
news

J.K. Dobbins: I Want to Be Considered Like Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey

Running back J.K. Dobbins wants to make strides as a pass catcher and home-run hitter in the Ravens offense.
news

Late for Work 7/29: Hypothetical Trade Proposals Have Ravens Acquiring Edge Rusher, Guard

Lamar Jackson is placed in Tier 2 in The Athletic's annual quarterback rankings. Jonathan Ogden is No. 60 on a list of the top 100 players in NFL history.
news

Ravens' Aim for Passing Game Improvements Won't Slow Without Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's absence from training camp won't keep the Ravens from chasing improvement in their passing offense.
news

News & Notes: Attendance Report From Day 1 of Training Camp

Cornerback Anthony Averett hasn't yet passed his conditioning test. Bradley Bozeman is 'chasing perfection' on his snaps. Marlon Humphrey explains why he got the vaccine. Defenders thrilled to have Tavon Young back.
news

Practice Report: Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley Shine With Lamar Jackson Out

Bradley Bozeman had a tough start with his snaps. Marquise Brown started hot. Sammy Watkins makes tough catches.
news

Mailbag: How Good Will the Offensive Line Be This Year?

Keep an extra wide receiver or tight end/fullback? Should we expect any more free-agent signings? What kind offense should we expect?
news

Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards Placed on COVID-19 List

For the second time in his career, Lamar Jackson has landed on the COVID-19 list, sending him to the sideline at the start of training camp.
news

Ravens Sign Quarterback Kenji Bahar

Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall quarterback Kenji Bahar has been added to the 90-man roster.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising