News & Notes: Ravens See Improved Throwing Mechanics From Lamar Jackson

Aug 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082421-NN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson went to work on his throwing mechanics this offseason and the work is paying off.

While Jackson's top wide receivers have been missing for much of training camp, his passing has still been sharp to the players he's been targeting.

"I've always thought that he's always taken his approach to his technique more serious than a lot of people thought," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "So, I definitely see all the improvement he's made in his passing game, and whatever it is – footwork, arm-angle, whatever – but I know he's taken the steps to take his game to another level."

Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban has been developing Jackson's mechanics since he first came into the league, working with him to bend his knees, follow through with his lower body and more.

When Jackson was a rookie, he had passes occasionally flutter, particularly when throwing deep or trying to drive the ball outside the numbers. That was a result of inconsistent mechanics.

This summer, Urban and the Ravens put together a plan for Jackson that included work with quarterback coaches Adam Dedeaux and Tom House. When Jackson missed the first 10 days of Ravens training camp, he did their drills in his backyard.

"He's doing great. He looks good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I mean, you see it – you guys are out here every day. You guys know what good throws look like. So, he's had many good throws, and he's had throws he wants back – just like any quarterback. But he's our quarterback and we have to get everything right."

Jackson didn't put a whole lot of stock into the notion.

"I think it's going pretty good right now. Guys are catching the ball. They're not complaining, so I guess it's going pretty good."

'Nothing Definitive' on the Returns of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin

Wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Miles Boykin appear to be making progress in their rehab from hamstring injuries as they run on the adjacent field to practice.

Harbaugh, however, is not going to give a timeline for their return.

"Nothing definitive. It's never definitive," Harbaugh said. "I'm not getting definitive updates either. So, we'll see how it goes."

The Ravens were missing six of their 12 wide receivers from Tuesday's practice: Brown, Boykin, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Deon Cain and James Proche II. The receivers practicing were Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor, Jaylon Moore, Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner.

Baltimore used some defensive backs during look-team work to help ease the reps.

Best Photos From Day 18 of Training Camp

The Ravens were back to work for the final week of preseason action before Saturday's game against Washington.

Bradley Bozeman Is Constantly Checking on His Snaps

On the first day of training camp, Bradley Bozeman got so frustrated with a couple errant snaps that he ripped off his gloves and tossed them to the side.

Not that every one is perfect, but Bozeman's snaps have not been an issue over the course of camp.

"It's going great. He's been snapping the ball pretty well," Jackson said. "After every snap, he comes to me, 'How was it? Where was the ball?' He's harder on himself than I have been."

Tavon Young Is 'Callousing Up' in Return From Knee Injury

Cornerback Tavon Young has been practicing consistently throughout training camp but practicing and being back to 100 percent are two different things.

Young has missed a lot of football over his career due to three season-ending injuries. He's played in 33 games and missed 51. While being healthy is the top priority for Young, it's also about getting back into top form.

"He's moving around well. He knows what he's doing. He's excited to play," Harbaugh said. "Just the repetitions of strengthening [the knee], getting the time on task and callusing up, so to speak, is what he's working on right now."

Related Content

news

Ronnie Stanley Has a New Appreciation for Football After Major Injury

The Ravens' All-Pro left tackle is determined not just to return, but to return back to his top form.
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Another Dope Catch

Tyre Phillips returns to practice on a heavy work day for the offensive line. Devin Duvernay takes advantage of extra reps with the wide receives shorthanded. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Confident in His Chemistry With Receivers

Six wide receivers are sidelined during training camp, but Lamar Jackson believes the Ravens have built a strong foundation to take their passing game to another level.
news

Eisenberg: Sky Isn't Falling on the Ravens Offense

Pundits are predicting the Ravens will default to their run-heavy offense after injuries have derailed training camp practice time together. But, c'mon, the season is a journey.
news

Late for Work 8/24: Is J.K. Dobbins' 'Quiet Training Camp' Cause for Concern?

Lamar Jackson is ranked among the best quarterbacks in several skills categories. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says the Ravens' record-tying, 19-game preseason winning streak is remarkable. Ray Lewis is No. 17 on a list of the top 100 players in NFL history.
news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Baltimore has released vested veterans Andre Smith and Jordan Richards, and placed L.J. Fort on IR.
news

Justin Tucker: I Haven't Even Hit My Prime Yet

The Ravens kicker is already the most accurate in NFL history, but he's not thinking about his place in history.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh 'Very Hopeful' Nick Boyle Can Play in Opener

Patrick Ricard feels good after his return from offseason hip surgery. Justin Tucker says he'll be 'shocked' if Jake Verity isn't kicking for an NFL team this season.
news

Practice Report: Wide Receiver Unit Gets Thinner, But Help Is on the Way

Ronnie Stanley had his first full practice and looks to be ready. J.K. Dobbins made an unreal one-handed catch. Tight end Josh Oliver continues to look the part.
news

L.J. Fort Will Miss Season With Torn ACL

Veteran linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a knee injury that could be serious during Saturday night's preseason game.
news

Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Is Sharp in Preseason Debut

Drops by rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are drawing attention. First-round pick Greg Newsome II may start at cornerback for Cleveland after injury to Greedy Williams. 
