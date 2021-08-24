News & Notes: Ravens See Improved Throwing Mechanics From Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson went to work on his throwing mechanics this offseason and the work is paying off.
While Jackson's top wide receivers have been missing for much of training camp, his passing has still been sharp to the players he's been targeting.
"I've always thought that he's always taken his approach to his technique more serious than a lot of people thought," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "So, I definitely see all the improvement he's made in his passing game, and whatever it is – footwork, arm-angle, whatever – but I know he's taken the steps to take his game to another level."
Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban has been developing Jackson's mechanics since he first came into the league, working with him to bend his knees, follow through with his lower body and more.
When Jackson was a rookie, he had passes occasionally flutter, particularly when throwing deep or trying to drive the ball outside the numbers. That was a result of inconsistent mechanics.
This summer, Urban and the Ravens put together a plan for Jackson that included work with quarterback coaches Adam Dedeaux and Tom House. When Jackson missed the first 10 days of Ravens training camp, he did their drills in his backyard.
"He's doing great. He looks good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I mean, you see it – you guys are out here every day. You guys know what good throws look like. So, he's had many good throws, and he's had throws he wants back – just like any quarterback. But he's our quarterback and we have to get everything right."
Jackson didn't put a whole lot of stock into the notion.
"I think it's going pretty good right now. Guys are catching the ball. They're not complaining, so I guess it's going pretty good."
'Nothing Definitive' on the Returns of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin
Wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Miles Boykin appear to be making progress in their rehab from hamstring injuries as they run on the adjacent field to practice.
Harbaugh, however, is not going to give a timeline for their return.
"Nothing definitive. It's never definitive," Harbaugh said. "I'm not getting definitive updates either. So, we'll see how it goes."
The Ravens were missing six of their 12 wide receivers from Tuesday's practice: Brown, Boykin, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Deon Cain and James Proche II. The receivers practicing were Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor, Jaylon Moore, Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner.
Baltimore used some defensive backs during look-team work to help ease the reps.
The Ravens were back to work for the final week of preseason action before Saturday's game against Washington.
Bradley Bozeman Is Constantly Checking on His Snaps
On the first day of training camp, Bradley Bozeman got so frustrated with a couple errant snaps that he ripped off his gloves and tossed them to the side.
Not that every one is perfect, but Bozeman's snaps have not been an issue over the course of camp.
"It's going great. He's been snapping the ball pretty well," Jackson said. "After every snap, he comes to me, 'How was it? Where was the ball?' He's harder on himself than I have been."
Tavon Young Is 'Callousing Up' in Return From Knee Injury
Cornerback Tavon Young has been practicing consistently throughout training camp but practicing and being back to 100 percent are two different things.
Young has missed a lot of football over his career due to three season-ending injuries. He's played in 33 games and missed 51. While being healthy is the top priority for Young, it's also about getting back into top form.
"He's moving around well. He knows what he's doing. He's excited to play," Harbaugh said. "Just the repetitions of strengthening [the knee], getting the time on task and callusing up, so to speak, is what he's working on right now."