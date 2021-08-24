News & Notes: Ravens See Improved Throwing Mechanics From Lamar Jackson

"I've always thought that he's always taken his approach to his technique more serious than a lot of people thought," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "So, I definitely see all the improvement he's made in his passing game, and whatever it is – footwork, arm-angle, whatever – but I know he's taken the steps to take his game to another level."

Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban has been developing Jackson's mechanics since he first came into the league, working with him to bend his knees, follow through with his lower body and more.

When Jackson was a rookie, he had passes occasionally flutter, particularly when throwing deep or trying to drive the ball outside the numbers. That was a result of inconsistent mechanics.

This summer, Urban and the Ravens put together a plan for Jackson that included work with quarterback coaches Adam Dedeaux and Tom House. When Jackson missed the first 10 days of Ravens training camp, he did their drills in his backyard.

"He's doing great. He looks good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I mean, you see it – you guys are out here every day. You guys know what good throws look like. So, he's had many good throws, and he's had throws he wants back – just like any quarterback. But he's our quarterback and we have to get everything right."

Jackson didn't put a whole lot of stock into the notion.