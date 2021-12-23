News & Notes: Ravens Won't Defend Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase Like Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams

Martindale Proud of Ravens' Top-Ranked Run Defense

The Ravens enter Week 16 with the NFL's top-ranked run defense, allowing just 86.2 yards per game. That's quite a feat considering defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has been lost for the season, nose tackle Brandon Williams has missed four games, and Calais Campbell (thigh) was out last week.

The Ravens have gotten strong seasons from defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Justin Ellis, and linebackers Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes have been stout against the run. Stopping the run has taken a collective effort that has impressed Martindale.

"I'm very proud of that, because every year, you set up to stop the run," Martindale said. "I know it's a passing league now – that's what everybody says – but I think most of the people would say that they give up big rushing games. I'm very proud of the way we've been playing the run.

"Brandon Williams, he had some time off due to injury, but he's played well when he's in there. Same thing with Calais, he's played the run really well. But it's the other guys, the unsung heroes of 'Jelly' (Ellis] and Brandon and Madubuike who've been in there consistently throughout. They've really worked on their run technique, and they've played it really well."

Stopping the run will be key against the Bengals, led by running back Joe Mixon, who is second in the league in rushing. Mixon and backup Samaje Perine combined for 111 yards rushing against Baltimore in Week 7.