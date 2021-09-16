News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Potential Absence Poses Another Challenge

Losing Stanley would be another major adjustment for an offensive line that has undergone significant change. He is the only starter on the line returning to the same position he played last season.

One possibility if Stanley doesn't play would be right tackle Alejandro Villanueva moving to left tackle, the position he played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Villanueva would handle the switch well if asked.

"If that does happen, I feel great about it," Roman said. "He's played many years there (left tackle) if that's the way we go. We'll see how things play out. I think Al's a guy that's going to keep getting better in our system as we go as well."

Stanley is one of the NFL's premier offensive linemen, but he is less than a year removed from a major ankle injury and was not in midseason form Monday night, playing his first game in 10 months. If Villanueva moves to left tackle until Stanley returns, Patrick Mekari could become the starter at right guard with Tyre Phillips (knee) still on the injured list. The Ravens also re-signed veteran Andre Smith to the practice squad this week.

Injuries have been a major theme for Baltimore during the past month, but Roman said the offensive line is up for the challenge if Stanley can't go.

"When you take one of the best tackles in the league out of the lineup, it will affect it," Roman said. "We feel great with everybody we have. The great thing about it is, we've got great depth.