News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role

The Ravens knew Devin Duvernay had talent when they drafted him in the third round, but his work ethic has also impressed Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is Lamar Jackson's primary deep threat, but Duvernay ran a 4.39 at the Combine and has the speed to get behind cornerbacks.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Duvernay will get as a rookie, in a wide receiver group that also includes Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin, and James Proche II. However, Duvernay is making his case for playing time and Harbaugh is noticing.

"He's earning more and more every day," Harbaugh said when asked about Duvernay's possible role. "He's done a really good job. He's a hard worker. He doesn't say a lot, but he works a lot. He's been especially good downfield tracking balls in terms of the deep ball. I think he's going to have a role."

Duvernay could also have a role on special teams returning punts and kicks. He wasn't a returner at Texas, but Duvernay has embraced his practice reps on special teams. Proche is also in the mix for the return job and both rookies are hungry for any avenue to get on the field and make plays. Week 1 is less than two weeks away, and while rookies won't have the benefit of preseason games, Duvernay thought Saturday's scrimmage at M&T Bank Stadium replicated the game intensity he wanted.

"Being able to fly around, go live and hit each other, I think that was a good chance to help that transition," Duvernay said. "I'm a rookie now, starting over. I'm going to have to continue to develop and earn people's respect."

After working out with backup quarterback Robert Griffin III this summer, Duvernay has gotten to work consistently with Jackson since the beginning of camp. He's excited to join a team with an MVP quarterback and looks forward to their chemistry growing as the season progresses.