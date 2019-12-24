News & Notes: Rookie QB Trace McSorley Could Make His NFL Debut

Trace McSorley has worked hard all season, waiting for his opportunity. It could finally come Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson won't play, with the Ravens having clinched the No. 1 seed. Robert Griffin III is scheduled to start, but McSorley will dress as Griffin's backup and Head Coach John Harbaugh said the rookie could see his first game action.

The sixth-round quarterback from Penn State is understandably excited.

"It's a big opportunity, (I) just have to ready," McSorley said. "You don't necessarily know when, or if it will come, but you want to be ready if that moment presents itself."

It's been a transition year for McSorley, who was used to taking all the reps as the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions. He has learned a lot from Jackson, who's having an MVP-caliber season, and a seasoned veteran like Griffin, who won the Rookie of the Year Award in his first NFL season (2012) with the Washington Redskins.

Griffin has been on the practice field and in quarterback meetings with McSorley all season, and has come away impressed.

"Trace has been awesome, man," Griffin said. "A rookie coming in, he's been very good in the room with us, helping us on game day. I can't say enough good things about him. He works hard, he's dedicated. I know coach says they want to get him in a little bit."

McSorley looked good in the preseason, completing 56.7 percent of his passes for 533 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

McSorley is likely to get more practice reps this week, but he's been preparing every week like he was going to play. He credited Quarterbacks Coach James Urban for keeping him focused.

"With Urban all year, he's kind of made sure I've been on that," McSorley said. "I've kind of been in that mode all year. Even though I wasn't playing I was still staying into it.