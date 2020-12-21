News & Notes: Rooting for Steelers Can't Be Avoided

Mark Ingram Staying Positive, Staying Ready

Mark Ingram II was a healthy scratch Sunday, as J.K. Dobbins (14 carries, 64 yards, one touchdown) and Gus Edwards (nine carries, 42 yards) continued to be the primary backs. It's not a role that the three-time Pro Bowler is used to, but Ingram continues to draw praise for always putting the team first.

"Mark's a consummate professional," Harbaugh said. "Like anybody else, he wants to play, wants to be out there. He worked really hard to get his ankle right and to come back from the COVID-19 deal. He looks strong in practice. He's healthy enough to play no doubt about it. I'd say just a series of circumstances have kind of led us to this place where the guys who are running the ball have really had a lot of success."

When Ingram played just one snap Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens only dressed four cornerbacks and were thin at that position late in the game after Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters were injured. On Sunday, the Ravens dressed five cornerbacks and Ingram had the day off. However, Harbaugh made it clear that Ingram will stay ready to roll.

"We've had to try and get some other positions active," Harbaugh said. "That's kind of the way it fell.