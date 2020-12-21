Has the Ravens Offense Turned a Corner? Its Potential Is Showing

Ever since coming back from COVID-19, Jackson has been playing with a different confidence and joy. He crushed the Cowboys and Browns, but when the Jaguars surprisingly bottled him up a little better on the ground, Jackson didn't panic and simply made Jacksonville pay a different way.

"We've just been bonding with each other a lot more ever since I came back from COVID-19 when we're on the field," Jackson said. "And our guys have just been focused – that's just what's on the field. Each and every drive, we just stack, and we've been scoring points."

Jackson and the offense checked off several boxes that have been lacking.

Brown, who had just six catches for 54 yards in four November games, has 17 receptions for 272 yards over the past four weeks. While Brown's three-game streak of scoring at least one touchdown was halted against Jacksonville, his 98 receiving yards were his most since Week 1.

Perhaps more important than the numbers were the drops that have plagued Brown in recent weeks didn't rear their head against the Jags, as Brown caught six of seven targets.

"As a receiver in this league, you can't drop the ball," Brown said. "So, that's what I pride myself on, and that's what I'm going to continue to work on going forward."