News & Notes: Sky Isn't Falling for Ravens' Secondary, Marlon Humphrey

Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said he would stress to Humphrey that he should trust his technique and stick with it. Before the season, Humphrey talked about having a "game plan" before each play, a topic that he and Hewitt discuss often.

Hewitt reiterated that point on Tuesday, noting that Humphrey has already proven he's one of the game's top corners. In the second half of the season, Hewitt wants Humphrey to trust his technique

"He's had really good games," Hewitt said. "(Against) the Chargers, he had to take 81 (Mike Williams) all by himself. He did that and did a really good job against him. Chase got the best of him. What we're talking about moving forward is, continue to work on your technique. Don't stray from what your technique is, which has gotten you to this point. You watch it from the first quarter to the fourth quarter, he changed what he was doing. He was doing a really good job the first quarter, and then the fourth quarter he changed what he was doing technique-wise and it hurt him."

Hewitt said the focus on sharpening technique wasn't meant just for Humphrey, but for the entire secondary. The Ravens are ranked 29th in the NFL in pass defense, surrendering 296.1 yards per game.