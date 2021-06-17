'Fruit Punch' Isn't Enough. Marlon Humphrey Wants More Picks 

Humphrey has also enjoyed the challenge of defending the Ravens' wide receivers at practice, and the additions of Sammy Watkins and rookies Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace has given Humphrey a deeper group to compete against. Humphrey is looking forward to training camp and watching two new coaches – Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams – continue their work with the receivers. As the receivers work to get open, Humphrey will work to cover them, looking for more interceptions in the process.

"When you've got really good wide receivers that are doing good things in practice, it makes training camp that much more realistic, because that's the work we need," Humphrey said. "We try to pride ourselves on being the best secondary, and it's hard to be a really great secondary when you've got two or three good wide receivers. You want to have it to where you've got five and six and seven wide receivers, to where it makes it really tough on what wide receivers you pick.