News & Notes: Stefon Diggs Is the 'One That Got Away'

Now that he's a star in the NFL, it's hard to believe Stefon Diggs lasted until the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Trying to contain Diggs will be a top priority for the Ravens during Saturday night's divisional playoff game in Buffalo. He's having a career season, leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,535) and receptions (127) in his first year with the Bills, and he's been a 1,000-yard receiver for three straight years.

Like every team, the Ravens had a chance to draft Diggs. They were well aware of him during his college career down the road at Maryland, and he played his high school ball at Good Counsel in Montgomery County.

Diggs attended the Ravens' local pro day before the 2015 draft, but he lasted until the Minnesota Vikings selected him with the 146th overall pick.

"Boy, he's done great," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I remember him well because he was here, we knew a lot about him and studied him. We just missed on him too, obviously, we could have drafted him up until that point and we didn't. I don't remember the exact details of it but unfortunately, that's one that got away."

Diggs has proven he should've been a first-round selection. And now the Ravens are focused on trying to stop him. How Diggs fares against the Ravens' elite starting cornerback duo of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will be a key to the outcome.