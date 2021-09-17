News & Notes: Ty'Son Williams Learning From Stable of Veteran Running Backs

Sep 17, 2021 at 04:32 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091721-NN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Ty'Son Williams

Being thrust into a prominent role wasn't expected for running back Ty'Son Williams, but he has plenty of veterans to learn from.

The Ravens have signed three backs that have rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season – Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell. That's a valuable environment for Williams, who made his first NFL start Monday night and played well with nine carries for 65 yards, including an explosive 35-yard touchdown run.

Williams has looked unfazed by his expanded role since season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. However, Williams is thrilled to have so many experienced backs he can lean on for advice.

"It's been huge for me," Williams said. "They play the game at the highest level. Being able to poach things from their game, ask them questions because I've always got questions for them, it's been great for me."

Williams isn't sure how many carries he'll get Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said he plans to stick with a committee approach.

"We're not going to put one back in there and have him play the whole game – those days are over, really," Roman said. "So, we're going to rotate guys in and out and try to keep them as fresh as we can."

That's fine with Williams, who says he'll find his rhythm however he is used.

"You just have to be ready for whatever – however the game is flowing," Williams said. "You need to be effective. No matter how many times you touch it, you want to be effective every time you touch it."

Williams Gets Twitter Shoutout From NBA Star Ja Morant

Scoring a touchdown on "Monday Night Football" thrust Williams into the limelight and he's heard from many past friends and acquaintances. NBA star Ja Morant, who went to the same high school (Crestwood) as Williams in Sumter, S.C., gave Williams a shoutout on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Williams was two years ahead of Morant, the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 who led the Memphis Grizzlies to the playoffs last season. Williams is glad another athlete is putting their hometown in the limelight, although they didn't spend much time together in high school due to their age difference.

"We spoke and of course we knew about each other," Williams said. "He was there when I was there. We're kind of just trying to put on for our city."

Patrick Mekari's Versatility Is Valuable for Offensive Line

Patrick Mekari played center, right guard and right tackle for the Ravens in games last season and he is capable of playing all five offensive line positions.

His versatility may be crucial for the Ravens again on Sunday night. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has not practiced all week and is listed as questionable to play. If he does not suit up, starting Mekari at right tackle and moving Alejandro Villanueva back to left tackle is an option.

While not discussing any player's injury status, Harbaugh talked about the value of Mekari's wide skillset.

"[It's] very valuable," Harbaugh said. "I think that's a trait that's rare. He's a technician. He knows his assignments at every position, all the time, completely, and he plays hard. He'll play well."

For Harbaugh, Facing Chiefs Means Going Against Friend Andy Reid

Harbaugh became close friends with Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid during a 10-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles when Harbaugh was a member of Reid's staff. Watching the Chiefs on film, Harbaugh sees elements of things that Reid's teams have always done, mixed with newer things that are added along the way.

"He's always looking for a new play, and he was always like that," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, he has guys who have been with him forever; [Defensive Coordinator] Steve [Spagnuolo], he has [Assistant Head Coach/Special teams Coordinator] Dave [Toub] on special teams [and] he has [Offensive Coordinator] Eric [Bieniemy] on offense. Those guys know him, they know each other, and they're well-coordinated."

The Chiefs have defeated the Ravens each of the last three years, and a loss Sunday night would drop the Ravens to 0-2. However, Spagnuolo, who was also a member of Harbaugh's staff with the Ravens (2013-14), said he expects Baltimore to be at its best Sunday night.

"The thing I know about this Baltimore crew, it's a gritty crew," Spagnuolo said via the Chiefs' website. "I came to learn they play better in situations like this – coming off a Monday night, tough loss, first home game, fans will be in there. So we're expecting a pretty tough go at it."

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown returned to the field Friday.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here are stats and trends to know as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Blitz Or Not Blitz? How Do Ravens Slow Down the Chiefs' Offense?

After three straight losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens looks forward to another test against one of the NFL's most dynamic attacks.
news

Flo Rida Will Play Halftime Show at Ravens Home Opener

The star rapper will be part of a loaded 'Sunday Night Football' game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 9/17: Pundits Near Unanimous in Picking Chiefs Over Ravens

Are the Ravens asking Lamar Jackson to do too much? Second-guessing the Orlando Brown Jr. trade is unwarranted. Analysts still believe Ravens are contenders. 
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Potential Absence Poses Another Challenge

Ravens adjust their running game to a new stable of backs. Odafe Oweh 'lived up to his billing.' Chris Westry injury will further test Ravens' cornerback depth.
news

Sammy Watkins: I Have Nothing to Prove vs. Chiefs

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was a Super Bowl-winner in Kansas City. Now he gets his chance to show what he can do on a different team.
news

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes? Kryptonite? Depends Who You Ask

While Lamar Jackson is 0-3 against the Chiefs in his career, he says it's not about him and Patrick Mahomes. But Sammy Watkins isn't exactly buying it.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Devonta Freeman Promoted to 53-Man Roster 

The Ravens have promoted veteran running back Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising