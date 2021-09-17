News & Notes: Ty'Son Williams Learning From Stable of Veteran Running Backs

Williams has looked unfazed by his expanded role since season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. However, Williams is thrilled to have so many experienced backs he can lean on for advice.

"It's been huge for me," Williams said. "They play the game at the highest level. Being able to poach things from their game, ask them questions because I've always got questions for them, it's been great for me."

Williams isn't sure how many carries he'll get Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said he plans to stick with a committee approach.

"We're not going to put one back in there and have him play the whole game – those days are over, really," Roman said. "So, we're going to rotate guys in and out and try to keep them as fresh as we can."

That's fine with Williams, who says he'll find his rhythm however he is used.