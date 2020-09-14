News & Notes: Tyre Phillips Handles First NFL Start Impressively

A year ago, Tyre Phillips could not have imagined being the successor to Marshal Yanda as the Ravens' starting right guard. Phillips didn't even play guard at Mississippi State. He was the starting left tackle for the Bulldogs, but when the Ravens drafted Phillips in the third round, they thought he had the versatility to switch positions.

Phillips won the training camp competition and was rewarded with his first NFL start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Head Coach John Harbaugh saw the game live, and now he has evaluated the game tape on Phillips. The coach is excited about Phillips, not only for this season but for the future.

"To start on the offensive line as a rookie at a position that you didn't play in college, it's pretty remarkable," Harbaugh said. "He's got a long way to go, he can improve so much. But I look at that as a real positive. He's only going to get better. He's really smart, he's really a detail-oriented person. He's the kind of guy that once he's experienced it, he corrects it. He's going to learn from every single snap that he takes. He had a few things, but he cleaned them up right away. He's a heck of an athlete, really strong guy. He had a good game."