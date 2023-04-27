2023 NFL Draft Schedule: What You Need to Know 

What
2023 NFL Draft
When
Thursday-Saturday
Round 1, Thursday starting at 8 p.m.
Rounds 2-3, Friday starting at 7 p.m.
Rounds 4-7, Saturday starting at noon
Where
Kansas City
TV/Radio
NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
SiriusXM NFL Radio, ESPN
Ravens Picks
Round 1: No. 22
Round 3: No. 86
Round 4: No. 124
Round 5: No. 157
Round 6: No. 199
The Ravens have pick No. 22. Here's who teams grabbed at that slot over the past 22 years.
Biggest Needs
Cornerback – Marcus Peters is still a free agent, meaning there's an open starting job opposite Marlon Humphrey.
Wide receiver – The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, but they were both one-year deals. The Ravens have committed to dramatically upgrading their receiver room this offseason.
Defensive line – Calais Campbell was released and signed in Atlanta, leaving an open spot in the trenches.
EDGE – Justin Houston, who led the Ravens with 9.5 sacks last season, is a free agent.
Guard – Starting left guard Ben Powers left for Denver in free agency. The Ravens always like to have young linemen in the pipeline.
Key Storylines
- The Ravenshave just five picks, their fewest since 1999, raising the possibility of a trade back to acquire more selections.
- If they stay at No. 22, will the Ravens take one of the cornerbacks or wide receivers they have been linked to for weeks? If so, which one do they prefer? Or do they go in a different direction?
- Will there be a major surprise like last year, when Marquise Brown was traded to Arizona? Could the Ravens trade for, or trade away, a player? There have been a lot of reports linking wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Baltimore.
With the 2023 NFL draft set to begin Thursday night, here's a look at players who have been linked to Baltimore with pick No. 22 in mock drafts over the past two months.
Likely Targets if Available at No. 22
- WR Jordan Addison, USC
- CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
- DB Brian Branch, Alabama
- WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State