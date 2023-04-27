2023 NFL Draft Schedule: What You Need to Know 

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042723-DraftKC
Charlie Riedel/AP Photos
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

What

2023 NFL Draft

When

Thursday-Saturday

Round 1, Thursday starting at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3, Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7, Saturday starting at noon

Where

Kansas City

TV/Radio

NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

SiriusXM NFL Radio, ESPN

Ravens Picks

Round 1: No. 22

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 157

Round 6: No. 199

The Last 22 NFL Draft Picks at No. 22

The Ravens have pick No. 22. Here's who teams grabbed at that slot over the past 22 years.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

2022 – LB Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
1 / 22

2022 – LB Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

Chris Szagola/AP Photos
2021 – CB Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans
2 / 22

2021 – CB Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans

AJ Mast/AP Photos
2020 – WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
3 / 22

2020 – WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Julio Cortez/AP Photos
2019 – OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles
4 / 22

2019 – OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles

Ron Schwane/AP Photos
2018 – LB Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans
5 / 22

2018 – LB Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans

Wade Payne/AP Photos
2017 – DE Charles Harris, Miami Dolphins
6 / 22

2017 – DE Charles Harris, Miami Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/AP Photos
2016 – WR Josh Doctson, Washington Commanders
7 / 22

2016 – WR Josh Doctson, Washington Commanders

James Kenney/AP Photos
2015 – LB Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers
8 / 22

2015 – LB Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers

Gene J. Puskar/AP Photos
2014 – QB Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns
9 / 22

2014 – QB Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns

Ed Zurga/AP Photos
2013 – CB Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons
10 / 22

2013 – CB Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Conroy/AP Photos
2012 – QB Brandon Weeden, Cleveland Browns
11 / 22

2012 – QB Brandon Weeden, Cleveland Browns

Tom Lynn/AP Photos
2011 – OT Anthony Castonzo, Indianapolis Colts
12 / 22

2011 – OT Anthony Castonzo, Indianapolis Colts

Zach Bolinger/AP Photos
2010 – WR Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos
13 / 22

2010 – WR Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos

Jack Dempsey/AP Photos
2009 – WR Percy Harvin, Minnesota Vikings
14 / 22

2009 – WR Percy Harvin, Minnesota Vikings

Jim Mone/AP Photos
2008 – RB Felix Jones, Dallas Cowboys
15 / 22

2008 – RB Felix Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Sharon Ellman/AP Photos
2007 – QB Brady Quinn, Cleveland Browns
16 / 22

2007 – QB Brady Quinn, Cleveland Browns

Mark Duncan/AP Photos
2006 – LB Manny Lawson, San Francisco 49ers
17 / 22

2006 – LB Manny Lawson, San Francisco 49ers

Paul Sakuma/AP Photos
2005 – WR Mark Clayton, Baltimore Ravens
18 / 22

2005 – WR Mark Clayton, Baltimore Ravens

Darron Cummings/AP Photos
2004 – QB J.P. Losman, Buffalo Bills
19 / 22

2004 – QB J.P. Losman, Buffalo Bills

Lynne Sladky/AP Photos
2003 – QB Rex Grossman, Chicago Bears
20 / 22

2003 – QB Rex Grossman, Chicago Bears

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos
2002 – DE Bryan Thomas, New York Jets
21 / 22

2002 – DE Bryan Thomas, New York Jets

Ben Margot/AP Photos
2001 – CB Will Allen, New York Giants
22 / 22

2001 – CB Will Allen, New York Giants

Bill Kostroun/AP Photos
Biggest Needs

Cornerback – Marcus Peters is still a free agent, meaning there's an open starting job opposite Marlon Humphrey.

Wide receiver – The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, but they were both one-year deals. The Ravens have committed to dramatically upgrading their receiver room this offseason.

Defensive line – Calais Campbell was released and signed in Atlanta, leaving an open spot in the trenches.

EDGE – Justin Houston, who led the Ravens with 9.5 sacks last season, is a free agent.

Guard – Starting left guard Ben Powers left for Denver in free agency. The Ravens always like to have young linemen in the pipeline.

Key Storylines

  1. The Ravenshave just five picks, their fewest since 1999, raising the possibility of a trade back to acquire more selections.
  2. If they stay at No. 22, will the Ravens take one of the cornerbacks or wide receivers they have been linked to for weeks? If so, which one do they prefer? Or do they go in a different direction?
  3. Will there be a major surprise like last year, when Marquise Brown was traded to Arizona? Could the Ravens trade for, or trade away, a player? There have been a lot of reports linking wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Baltimore.

Every Player Mocked to Ravens at No. 22

With the 2023 NFL draft set to begin Thursday night, here's a look at players who have been linked to Baltimore with pick No. 22 in mock drafts over the past two months.

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Jordan Addison, USC Addison grew up in Maryland and may be the best route runner in the draft. At the Combine, Addison told reporters he'd love to return home and play for the Ravens.
1 / 25

WR Jordan Addison, USC

Addison grew up in Maryland and may be the best route runner in the draft. At the Combine, Addison told reporters he'd love to return home and play for the Ravens.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photos
CB Deonte Banks, Maryland Banks grew up in Baltimore and got his start in football at the Parkside Youth Program. Staying home to join the Ravens' secondary would make for a great story.
2 / 25

CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Banks grew up in Baltimore and got his start in football at the Parkside Youth Program. Staying home to join the Ravens' secondary would make for a great story.

Paul Sancya/AP Photos
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper thinks Bresee could be an outside-the-box pick for Baltimore. He grew up in Central Maryland and was the top recruit in the county (at any position) coming out of Damascus High School.
3 / 25

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper thinks Bresee could be an outside-the-box pick for Baltimore. He grew up in Central Maryland and was the top recruit in the county (at any position) coming out of Damascus High School.

Stew Milne/AP Photos
S Brian Branch, Alabama It would be surprising to see the Ravens draft another first-round safety. However, Banks is a versatile defender in the secondary who would join a long list of Crimson Tide players drafted by Baltimore.
4 / 25

S Brian Branch, Alabama

It would be surprising to see the Ravens draft another first-round safety. However, Banks is a versatile defender in the secondary who would join a long list of Crimson Tide players drafted by Baltimore.

Michael Woods/AP Photos
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College Flowers is a homerun hitter with superb run-after-catch moves. The Ravens have already added Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, but Flowers remains a popular mock choice for them.
5 / 25

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Flowers is a homerun hitter with superb run-after-catch moves. The Ravens have already added Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, but Flowers remains a popular mock choice for them.

Michael Dwyer/AP Photos
CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State A superb playmaker with six career pick-sixes, Forbes has gained momentum as a player Baltimore might select. He could compete for a starting role immediately opposite Marlon Humphrey.
6 / 25

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

A superb playmaker with six career pick-sixes, Forbes has gained momentum as a player Baltimore might select. He could compete for a starting role immediately opposite Marlon Humphrey.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photos
CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon Many pundits rate Gonzalez as the top cornerback in the draft, a potential top-10 pick. The Ravens might love him, but don't seem likely to get him.
7 / 25

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Many pundits rate Gonzalez as the top cornerback in the draft, a potential top-10 pick. The Ravens might love him, but don't seem likely to get him.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photos
QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee A pocket passer who will be 25 years old by Week 1, Hooker may not be ready to start right away, but he will intrigue teams that are looking to groom a future starting quarterback.
8 / 25

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

A pocket passer who will be 25 years old by Week 1, Hooker may not be ready to start right away, but he will intrigue teams that are looking to groom a future starting quarterback.

Wade Payne/AP Photos
WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Averaging 18.9 yards per catch with 16 touchdowns, Hyatt had a monster year as a deep threat. He could land on the Ravens' radar at No. 22, or a little later if they trade down.
9 / 25

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Averaging 18.9 yards per catch with 16 touchdowns, Hyatt had a monster year as a deep threat. He could land on the Ravens' radar at No. 22, or a little later if they trade down.

Wade Payne/AP Photos
OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State Johnson is a talented player expected to be off the board before No. 22. He would also be a surprising pick for the Ravens, who have quality starting tackles in Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses.
10 / 25

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Johnson is a talented player expected to be off the board before No. 22. He would also be a surprising pick for the Ravens, who have quality starting tackles in Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses.

Barry Reeger/AP Photos
WR Quentin Johnston, TCU Johnston has been linked to the Ravens for weeks due to his impressive size (6-foot-4) and speed. However, concern about the reliability of his hands could make some teams reluctant to grab him.
11 / 25

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Johnston has been linked to the Ravens for weeks due to his impressive size (6-foot-4) and speed. However, concern about the reliability of his hands could make some teams reluctant to grab him.

Stephen Spillman/AP Photos
CB Clark Phillips III, Utah With nine interceptions during his college career, Phillips was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. While most scouts don't view him as a first-round pick, his playmaking ability is intriguing.
12 / 25

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

With nine interceptions during his college career, Phillips was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. While most scouts don't view him as a first-round pick, his playmaking ability is intriguing.

Rick Bowmer/AP Photos
CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State Porter gets his NFL bloodlines from his father, Joey Porter Sr., a longtime physical linebacker with the Steelers. Heavily mocked to Baltimore, the Porter family could soon be joining the Ravens' Flock.
13 / 25

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter gets his NFL bloodlines from his father, Joey Porter Sr., a longtime physical linebacker with the Steelers. Heavily mocked to Baltimore, the Porter family could soon be joining the Ravens' Flock.

Barry Reeger/AP Photos
QB Anthony Richardson, Florida A superb athlete with a high ceiling, Richardson is largely expected to be a top five pick. However, his college career completion percentage below 55% could scare off teams and lead to a later first-round selection.
14 / 25

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

A superb athlete with a high ceiling, Richardson is largely expected to be a top five pick. However, his college career completion percentage below 55% could scare off teams and lead to a later first-round selection.

Mark Humphrey/AP Photos
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia Ringo isn't the favorite to be the first cornerback taken by Baltimore, but a trade down would increase those chances. New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken knows Ringo, who has an ideal build, well from their time at Georgia.
15 / 25

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo isn't the favorite to be the first cornerback taken by Baltimore, but a trade down would increase those chances. New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken knows Ringo, who has an ideal build, well from their time at Georgia.

Colin E Braley/AP Photos
RB Bijan Robinson, Texas Robinson is the top running back prospect in the draft, with shifty moves and great acceleration. The Ravens have a deep backfield, but if Robinson slides he could become intriguing.
16 / 25

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Robinson is the top running back prospect in the draft, with shifty moves and great acceleration. The Ravens have a deep backfield, but if Robinson slides he could become intriguing.

Michael Thomas/AP Photos
CB Cam Smith, South Carolina Don't sleep on Smith coming to Baltimore, especially if there's an early run on the cornerbacks. He can defend outside or in the slot and fared well against many of the SEC's top receivers.
17 / 25

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Don't sleep on Smith coming to Baltimore, especially if there's an early run on the cornerbacks. He can defend outside or in the slot and fared well against many of the SEC's top receivers.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photos
EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia Smith is seen as a prototypical 3-4 edge rusher, which makes him a potential top-10 pick. The Ravens have developing pass rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, but Smith could be intriguing if he slides.
18 / 25

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Smith is seen as a prototypical 3-4 edge rusher, which makes him a potential top-10 pick. The Ravens have developing pass rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, but Smith could be intriguing if he slides.

Brett Davis/AP Photos
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Stroud could be the No. 2 pick in the draft. Any team that doesn't have a top-five pick would have to pay a hefty price to move up for him.
19 / 25

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Stroud could be the No. 2 pick in the draft. Any team that doesn't have a top-five pick would have to pay a hefty price to move up for him.

Danny Karnik/AP Photos
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to five catches last year, yet he could still be the first wide receiver drafted. That's how talented he is, and it seems likely he'll be gone before No. 22.
20 / 25

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to five catches last year, yet he could still be the first wide receiver drafted. That's how talented he is, and it seems likely he'll be gone before No. 22.

John McCoy/AP Photos
G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida The biggest draw with Torrence is that he has the potential to start as a rookie. The Ravens have several candidates vying to replace Ben Powers (Broncos), but the starting left guard spot is open.
21 / 25

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

The biggest draw with Torrence is that he has the potential to start as a rookie. The Ravens have several candidates vying to replace Ben Powers (Broncos), but the starting left guard spot is open.

Butch Dill/AP Photos
CB DJ Turner, Michigan Turner blossomed under Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan. A reunion with Baltimore could make plenty of sense, with the Ravens looking for corners.
22 / 25

CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Turner blossomed under Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan. A reunion with Baltimore could make plenty of sense, with the Ravens looking for corners.

Carlos Osorio/AP Photos
TE Darnell Washington, Georgia Washington joining the Ravens seems unlikely considering their depth at tight end. However, Washington is a talented prospect who has played in Monken's system.
23 / 25

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Washington joining the Ravens seems unlikely considering their depth at tight end. However, Washington is a talented prospect who has played in Monken's system.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photos
CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois Cornerbacks as talented as Witherspoon usually don't stay on the board for long. He would check plenty of boxes for Baltimore, but he's a likely top-10 pick.
24 / 25

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Cornerbacks as talented as Witherspoon usually don't stay on the board for long. He would check plenty of boxes for Baltimore, but he's a likely top-10 pick.

Doug McSchooler/AP Photos
OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee Offensive tackle is hardly a top priority for the Ravens, but Wright is a good one. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has mocked Wright to the Bengals, so Baltimore could face him next season.
25 / 25

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Offensive tackle is hardly a top priority for the Ravens, but Wright is a good one. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has mocked Wright to the Bengals, so Baltimore could face him next season.

John Amis/AP Photos
Likely Targets if Available at No. 22

  • WR Jordan Addison, USC
  • CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
  • DB Brian Branch, Alabama
  • WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
  • CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
  • EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  • CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

