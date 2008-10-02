NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) -The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT - Definitely will not play; DNP - Did not practice; LIMITED - Limited participation in practice; FULL - Full participation in practice):

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS - FALCONS: DNP: T Sam Baker (illness), DT Jason Jefferson (ankle), S Lawyer Milloy (rib), WR Laurent Robinson (knee). LIMITED: DT Grady Jackson (knee), T Todd Weiner (knee). PACKERS: OUT: CB Al Harris (spleen), DE Cullen Jenkins (chest). DNP: S Atari Bigby (hamstring), RB Korey Hall (knee), DE Jason Hunter (hamstring), RB Kregg Lumpkin (hamstring), CB Charles Woodson (toe). LIMITED: T Chad Clifton (knees), S Nick Collins (back), LB A.J. Hawk (groin), DT Ryan Pickett (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (right shoulder), S Aaron Rouse (knee). FULL: WR James Jones (knee).

BUFFALO BILLS at ARIZONA CARDINALS - BILLS: OUT: TE Derek Fine (hand), WR Roscoe Parrish (thumb). DNP: CB Terrence McGee (knee), DE Aaron Schobel (foot), DT Marcus Stroud (shoulder). CARDINALS: DNP: DE Bert Berry (groin), WR Anquan Boldin (head), TE Jerame Tuman (hamstring), S Adrian Wilson (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Darnell Dockett (hamstring), TE Leonard Pope (ankle). FULL: DT Gabe Watson (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS - BEARS: DNP: WR Marty Booker (knee), DT Tommie Harris (knee), WR Brandon Lloyd (knee), CB Charles Tillman (shoulder), CB Nathan Vasher (wrist). LIMITED: S Kevin Payne (neck), T Chris Williams (back). LIONS: DNP: T George Foster (knee), G Stephen Peterman (hand). LIMITED: CB Travis Fisher (groin).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at DALLAS COWBOYS - BENGALS: OUT: RB De De Dorsey (hamstring), S Dexter Jackson (thumb). DNP: LB Dhani Jones (foot), CB Johnathan Joseph (ankle), LB Corey Mays (ankle), RB Kenny Watson (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Carson Palmer (right elbow), DT Domata Peko (hand), RB Chris Perry (hamstring). COWBOYS: DNP: DT Tank Johnson (ankle), G Kyle Kosier (foot), S Pat Watkins (neck), S Roy Williams (forearm). LIMITED: DE Stephen Bowen (hamstring). FULL: RB Deon Anderson (knee), TE Jason Witten (shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS - COLTS: DNP: G Daniel Federkeil (shoulder), WR Roy Hall (knee), DE Robert Mathis (not injury related), CB Bob Sanders (knee). TEXANS: DNP: LB Kevin Bentley (ankle), S Will Demps (hamstring), LB DeMeco Ryans (ankle), RB Chris Taylor (quadricep). LIMITED: TE Mark Bruener (hamstring), T Ephraim Salaam (knee), T Eric Winston (ankle). FULL: S Brandon Harrison (shoulder).

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS - CHARGERS: Practice not complete. DOLPHINS: No injuries to report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CAROLINA PANTHERS - CHIEFS: OUT: T Branden Albert (elbow), LB Donnie Edwards (ankle). LIMITED: QB Brodie Croyle (right shoulder), DE Tamba Hali (knee), CB Dimitri Patterson (quadricep), CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder). PANTHERS: DNP: T Jordan Gross (concussion), CB Ken Lucas (ankle), QB Matt Moore (fibula), T Jeff Otah (ankle), S Quinton Teal (ankle). FULL: QB Jake Delhomme (thigh).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS - PATRIOTS: DNP: LB Eric Alexander (hamstring), CB Lewis Sanders (hamstring), WR Kelley Washington (ankle). 49ERS: Practice not complete.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at NEW YORK GIANTS - SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. GIANTS : DNP: WR Mario Manningham (illness). LIMITED: DE Jerome McDougle (knee). FULL: CB R.W. McQuarters (calf), CB Terrell Thomas (hamstring), K Lawrence Tynes (left knee).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DENVER BRONCOS - BUCCANEERS: DNP: RB B.J. Askew (hamstring), WR Joey Galloway (foot), S Sabby Piscitelli (elbow). LIMITED: LB Derrick Brooks (hamstring), RB Warrick Dunn (not injury related), QB Brian Griese (not injury related), G Davin Joseph (foot), DT Ryan Sims (groin). BRONCOS: Practice not complete.

TENNESSEE TITANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS - TITANS: DNP: WR Justin Gage (knee), P Craig Hentrich (back), CB Reynaldo Hill (hamstring), RB LenDale White (shoulder). LIMITED: QB Vince Young (knee). RAVENS: OUT: DT Kelly Gregg (knee), S Dawan Landry (neck), CB Samari Rolle (neck). LIMITED: LB Antwan Barnes (shoulder), WR Yamon Figurs (hamstring), LB Nick Greisen (thigh), CB Derrick Martin (shoulder), RB Willis McGahee (chest).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - REDSKINS: DNP: DE Andre Carter (not injury related), T Stephon Heyer (shoulder), CB Shawn Springs (calf), DE Jason Taylor (calf). LIMITED: G Randy Thomas (toe), LB Marcus Washington (hamstring). EAGLES: DNP: DE Victor Abiamiri (wrist), G Shawn Andrews (back). LIMITED: WR Kevin Curtis (hernia), DT Dan Klecko (hand), QB Donovan McNabb (chest), CB Asante Samuel (chest), RB Brian Westbrook (ankle). FULL: S Quintin Demps (knee), TE L.J. Smith (back), T Tra Thomas (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - STEELERS: OUT: DT Casey Hampton (groin), DE Brett Keisel (calf), RB Willie Parker (knee) . DNP: LB Patrick Bailey (hamstring), RB Carey Davis (ankle), DE Nick Eason (groin), LB Keyaron Fox (back), LB Andre Frazier (concussion), LB James Harrison (quadricep), S Troy Polamalu (quadricep), QB Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder), T Marvel Smith (not injury related), WR Hines Ward (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Santonio Holmes (neck). JAGUARS: DNP: CB Drayton Florence (groin), S Reggie Nelson (knee). LIMITED: DE Reggie Hayward (hamstring), CB Rashean Mathis (shin), C Brad Meester (biceps), G Chris Naeole (knee). FULL: LB Justin Durant (groin), DT Tony McDaniel (biceps).

