Important NFL Offseason Dates to Know

With the Super Bowl in the rear-view mirror, it's officially the offseason on the NFL calendar.

Here are the dates Ravens fans should know:

Feb. 19: Void year deadline

The Ravens can avoid dead money on this year's salary cap if they reach deals with some of their free agents who had void years tacked onto the end of their deals. Candidates include guard Kevin Zeitler, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, safety Geno Stone, running back Gus Edwards, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. If deals are not reached, their deals void and they become free agents. If the Ravens bring none back, they would carry almost $10 million in dead money on their 2024 salary cap.

Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine

The Ravens' scouting department and coaches will make the annual pilgrimage to Indianapolis to get better acquainted with this year's draft prospects. It's also when fans will hear from General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh next.

March 5: Franchise tag deadline

Teams can designate franchise or transition players beginning Feb. 20, but it typically happens much closer to the deadline. The Ravens' most logical candidate will be defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who would carry a projected $20.3 million salary-cap hit if franchise tagged. As always, the franchise tag can be used to buy time for a long-term extension to be reached, as was the case for Lamar Jackson last season.

March 11-13: Free agency negotiation window opens

During this two-day period, teams may begin contract negotiations with players' agents. Deals cannot be finalized, but they are often reported as agreed to during this window.

March 13: New league year begins

At 4 p.m. ET on March 13, all free-agent deals can be finalized and announced by the clubs.

March 16: Deadline for exclusive rights free agent tenders

The Ravens have one exclusive rights free agent: defensive back Ar'Darius Washington.

March 18: Fifth day of league year

Contract triggers hit if a player is on the team by 4 p.m. ET on this day. That includes roster bonuses for left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, tight end Mark Andrews and others.

March 24-25: Annual League Meeting

The who's who of the NFL will convene in Orlando, Fla., to discuss big-picture league matters, rule changes, etc. Every head coach also meets with the media during a coaches breakfast.

April 15: Offseason workout programs begin

For teams with returning head coaches, players return to the building on April 15 to begin preparing for next season with the strength and conditioning program. This is the start of the offseason grind.

April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

The Ravens have no restricted free agents this year.

April 25-27: NFL Draft

The Ravens have the 30th-overall pick and are projected to carry eight picks into this year's draft, which will be held in Detroit.

May 2: Deadline to exercise fifth-year options

The Ravens will have to decide whether to extend fifth-year options to wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who were both first-round picks in 2021. According to OvertheCap.com, Bateman's is projected at $13.8 million and Oweh's at $12.2 million.

May 3-6 or May 10-13: Rookie Minicamp

The rookies take the field for the first time.

June 1: Cuts deadline

If the Ravens were to release any veteran players, this is the last day it could happen and have all the dead money from that release count against the 2024 salary cap. If released after June 1st, it's spread over the next two years.

July 15: Franchise/transition tag deadline