NFL Players Vote to Ratify New CBA

It was clear that feelings among the players were divided, and several high-profile players like Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks said they were not in favor of the deal.

However, most players felt the positives outweighed the negatives. The new deal includes higher minimum salaries for players, improvements to benefits for former and current players, expanded rosters and practice squads, and changes to the league's discipline and drug policies.