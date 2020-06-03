NFL Prohibits 2020 Preseason Joint Practices

In each of the past two years, the Ravens have participated in two joint practices. The Ravens practiced with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, and in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens will hold training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center as they have done every year since 2011. Restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have made this a challenging offseason for the Ravens and every team. However, President Dick Cass said last month that he was optimistic training camp would begin at its typical time around the third week of July, although he did not anticipate fans being able to attend.

"Things would have to improve dramatically for us to even think about (having fans) at this point," Cass said on "The Lounge" podcast in May.

Only a very small crew of people have been permitted to work at the Ravens' facility since mid-March, but Cass said he had grown more confident that testing will be plentiful and effective enough by July for players and coaches to proceed with camp.