No Redshirting for Rookies Due to COVID-19

The rookie draft class has played an instrumental role in helping the Ravens make the playoffs the past two seasons.

In 2018, it was Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr. stepping into the starting lineup at various points in the season, helping the Ravens go 6-1 down the stretch. Last season, Marquise Brown, Jaylon Ferguson and Miles Boykin all played at least 400 snaps and helped Baltimore have the best regular season (14-2) in franchise history.

Following the conclusion of this year's draft, Head Coach John Harbaugh made it clear he expects an immediate impact from the 2020 class.

"We're not drafting them to redshirt them," Harbaugh said. "We're drafting them to play them as freshmen. You want them to play, and we're going to do everything we can to get them ready and get them on the field."

Instead of having a typical rookie minicamp this weekend, the Ravens coaches are having virtual teaching and training sessions with drafted and undrafted rookies who are not allowed to be at the team's facility due to the pandemic. Harbaugh believes the virtual teaching methods the Ravens have in place will get the rookies up to speed.

"It's different, but we're approaching it like it's the same, in the sense we're going to try to do as much as we can," Harbaugh said. "We're allowed to have one-on-one tutorial sessions with the rookies and work on their training also. Our goal is that they get in the best possible shape they can. I really believe that we drafted guys that are already doing that and are in great shape."

How much each rookie plays in 2020 will depend on multiple factors, including injuries and depth at certain positions. However, here is a look at how each member of the 2020 class could find an immediate role.

ILB Patrick Queen, LSU