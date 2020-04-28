Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison Have Dynamic Duo Potential

The transition from college to the NFL should never be taken for granted, but there are reasons to believe Queen and Harrison will adjust quickly. Both come from elite programs – Queen from LSU and Harrison from Ohio State. Harrison was a team captain, while Queen was making the defensive calls for LSU when the Tigers made their run to the national championship.

The versatility shown by Queen and Harrison in college makes the Ravens believe both rookies will fit seamlessly into Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme.

"It just gives us more flexibility," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We can move those guys around. Both of those guys have played on the edge of the defense. Both of those guys have rushed inside quite a bit. You can kind of stereotype them a little bit: You have a big thumper and you have a sideline-to-sideline speed guy. But really, they've both done both, and I'm sure that we can do whatever we want."

Increasing the Ravens' team speed was a draft priority for General Manager Eric DeCosta, and both Queen and Harrison address that objective. Queen was one of the fastest linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash. But it was Queen's play on the field that made Harbaugh a believer.

"All you really had to do is watch the tape," Harbaugh said. "He jumped off the tape. He's flying around making plays. Because LSU has some pretty good players, year-in and year-out, it's not easy to go in there and start and he worked his way into the lineup. He's still very young, but he played great football. He's flying around in the biggest games, against the best teams, making play after play. That's what I saw, and really, that's what mattered to me."