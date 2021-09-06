Now 100-Percent Healthy, Marquise Brown Expects to Hit the Ground Running

But Brown waved goodbye to the field in the Ravens' second practice when he went down early with a hamstring injury.

"Very frustrating," Brown said. "I came into this camp feeling the best that I have felt. I was excited. I had a good start to camp. It was frustrating, but everything happens for a reason."

Brown still participated in all the Ravens' meetings and did a lot of conditioning and rehab work on a side field the past several weeks. But he didn't return to practice action until a week ago and wasn't full tilt till last Wednesday.

"He's just in the process of getting himself ready," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "You can't get those days [of camp] back, but he's a really good football player. He's in good shape. I think our people have done a good job with the rehab and the conditioning and all that. He's been in all the meetings. He knows what to do. So now he's just got to go out and do it."

The Ravens have big expectations for Brown as he enters his third season. Their other wide receiver additions of Sammy Watkins and rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman, who will miss at least the first three weeks, were designed to help Jackson take his next step as a passer and open the field up more for Brown.

Brown advanced his game from Year 1 to Year 2, becoming the Ravens' leader in targets (100), receptions (58, tied with Mark Andrews), receiving yards (769) and receiving touchdowns (8). Brown's stats jumped across the board, despite a midseason hiccup with drops.

Now he could be primed for a 1,000-yard campaign. But Brown's self-expectations for 2021 start with a much smaller number – 17. That's how many regular-season games he wants to play in.

Brown has missed just two games over his career and played in 25 straight, but he's dealt with some injuries along the way. He had to overcome another hurdle with his hamstring injury, but he's looking to show that it won't affect his regular season.