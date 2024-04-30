 Skip to main content
Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Odafe Oweh

Apr 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM
OLB Odafe Oweh
OLB Odafe Oweh

When the Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh in the first round in 2021, the scouting report was that he was a freakishly athletic outside linebacker with sky-high potential.

Through three years, Oweh has developed into a key member of Baltimore's linebacker unit, and the Ravens are confident that he's still on the rise.

The Ravens picked up the fifth-year option on Oweh's rookie contract Wednesday, keeping him in Baltimore through the 2025 season. The option is worth $13.251 million for 2025, per Over the Cap.

"We are happy to announce that the Ravens will be picking up Odafe Oweh's fifth-year option," General Manager Eric DeCosta announced. "We look forward to watching him play great football for us this year."

Oweh, 25, played in 13 games last season and registered five sacks, tied for the most in his career. He had 23 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

His pass rush success went beyond the traditional stats. Oweh's pass rush win rate of 18.2% ranked tied for 10th among all EDGE defenders with at least 100 pass rushes, per Pro Football Focus. He was affecting the quarterback at a high level.

He did it despite batting an ankle injury that sidelined him for four games early in the season. All five of Oweh's sacks came in the final 11 games, including one in three straight contests.

With Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith still helping the uber-talented Oweh grow and develop, the Ravens and Oweh believe he's just scratched the surface of his potential.

Oweh will be an essential piece of Baltimore's linebacker corps and pass rush once again, especially with the free-agency departure of Jadeveon Clowney, who led the team with 9.5 sacks.

Oweh will be teaming up with high school teammate David Ojabo, who is back healthy from last year's knee injury, re-signed veteran Kyle Van Noy, and others. The Ravens also drafted Oweh's college teammate at Penn State, Adisa Isaac, in the third round.

"I think [Ojabo] and Odafe are going to be partners in crime," Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason.

"I think those guys are going to play great together. They are ready to roll, man. Every time I talk to them [and] every time I see them, they are brimming with enthusiasm. They are working hard, and [David] is healthy. They are both healthy. I can't wait to get to work with those guys."

The Ravens reached a contract extension with wide receiver Rashod Bateman, their other 2021 first-round pick, which keeps him in Baltimore through the 2026 season.

