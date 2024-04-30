Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Odafe Oweh

With Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith still helping the uber-talented Oweh grow and develop, the Ravens and Oweh believe he's just scratched the surface of his potential.

Oweh will be an essential piece of Baltimore's linebacker corps and pass rush once again, especially with the free-agency departure of Jadeveon Clowney, who led the team with 9.5 sacks.

Oweh will be teaming up with high school teammate David Ojabo, who is back healthy from last year's knee injury, re-signed veteran Kyle Van Noy, and others. The Ravens also drafted Oweh's college teammate at Penn State, Adisa Isaac, in the third round.

"I think [Ojabo] and Odafe are going to be partners in crime," Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason.

"I think those guys are going to play great together. They are ready to roll, man. Every time I talk to them [and] every time I see them, they are brimming with enthusiasm. They are working hard, and [David] is healthy. They are both healthy. I can't wait to get to work with those guys."