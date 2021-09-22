Odafe Oweh Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Sep 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092221-Oweh
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh

Remember when folks said Odafe Oweh was going to be a "project"?

After just his second NFL game, the Ravens rookie outside linebacker took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his huge performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs threatening to kick a game-winning field goal, Oweh punched the ball out of the hands of Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and recovered the fumble himself, preserving the Ravens' 36-35 win.

Late in the third quarter, Oweh's near sack of quarterback Patrick Mahomes forced a game-changing interception, Mahomes' first of his career in the month of September.

Oweh played 38 of 51 defensive snaps (75 percent) against the Chiefs, the most of any Ravens outside linebacker and sixth-most of any Baltimore defender.

"[He's made] a huge impact. We don't win the game without the way he played," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

"Obviously, the last play on defense, but the rest of the game, too. He played 38 snaps out of less than 50 snaps, and he was all over the field. He was involved in coverage. He was involved in second-level rushes, first-level rushes [and] run defense. Then to come up with that play, it was just a phenomenal football play. So, he's well on his way."

Oweh has gotten off to a torrid start in his young career. He recorded his first NFL sack in his first game, tracking down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as he tried to find someone open during a scramble outside the pocket.

Oweh was a key part of Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's new wrinkle for the Chiefs. Oweh was sometimes used to get physical with tight end Travis Kelce at the line of scrimmage and then break loose on a delayed pass rush, allowing him to use his elite athleticism to find a seam and close. That's what Oweh did on the play in which he nearly brought down Mahomes.

All the talk after the Ravens drafted Oweh with the 31st-overall pick was that he was a high-potential player who needed a lot of work considering he didn't have a sack in his final college season at Penn State.

Oweh never seemed to let any of the talk bother him. He worked diligently in training camp, taking coaching and soaking up advice from veterans such as Justin Houston. After Sunday night's game, Oweh was asked whether he expected to make such an impact so early in his NFL career.

"I just try to work hard every day in practice, try to work on what I'm going to see in the game and then just try to ball out and put it all in God's hands in the game," Oweh said. "So, obviously, I want to impact the game, every game I play, but I'm just out there 'hooping,' just trying to play."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 9/22: Marquise Brown Emerges As 'Legitimate No. 1 Target'

The Ravens surge in power rankings. A Chiefs writer said before Sunday's game that the Ravens are no longer a 'dangerous opponent' for Kansas City. Film breakdown of Ravens' defensive strategy vs. Chiefs, which other teams may copy.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Are Never Out of It With John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

Head Coach John Harbaugh loves an underdog narrative and quarterback Lamar Jackson loves putting the offense on his back.
news

Ravens Sign Two Offensive Tackles to Practice Squad

Offensive tackles David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith have been added to Baltimore's practice squad.
news

Ravens Launch 'The Purple Chair Podcast'

Host Cassie Calvert introduces you to the Ravens organization in a new way, featuring female voices you may not have heard from before.
news

Eisenberg: Beating Chiefs Validates How the Ravens Play

Sunday night's victory against the Chiefs illustrated that, in fact, the Ravens can beat the best teams in the league by being who they are.
news

Late for Work 9/21: Lamar Jackson Has Flipped the Script (At Least for Now)

Lamar Jackson flips the script. Wink Martindale and Greg Roman deserve credit for their game plans against the Chiefs. Odafe Oweh shows why his college stats were misleading.
news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Deserves Props; Will Have Rotation at Left Guard

Brandon Williams' neck strain is believed to be minor. Brandon Stephens stepped in well for DeShon Elliott. Anthony Averett's PBU on Tyreek Hill deserves a second look.
news

After Rousing Victory, Ravens Will Lean On Their Resiliency

The Ravens refuse to let injuries or tough situations shake their belief in what they can accomplish this season. 
news

Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

Baker Mayfield shakes off shoulder injury, but Jarvis Landry to have MRI. Joe Burrow wants to take more shots downfield, says Bears were sitting on routes after throwing three interceptions.
news

What the Chiefs Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Andy Reid tipped his hat to the Ravens' gameplans. Patrick Mahomes said that was the worst interception of his career.
news

Late for Work 9/20: Ravens Victory Over Chiefs Defied All Odds 

Lamar Jackson proves his 'unshakable value.' John Harbaugh's fourth-down decision impresses pundits. Alejandro Villanueva has a bounce-back game at left tackle.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising