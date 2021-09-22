Odafe Oweh Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

All the talk after the Ravens drafted Oweh with the 31st-overall pick was that he was a high-potential player who needed a lot of work considering he didn't have a sack in his final college season at Penn State.

Oweh never seemed to let any of the talk bother him. He worked diligently in training camp, taking coaching and soaking up advice from veterans such as Justin Houston. After Sunday night's game, Oweh was asked whether he expected to make such an impact so early in his NFL career.