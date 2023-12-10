Odell Beckham Jr. Wears "Frenemies" Hoodie Before Facing Rams

Dec 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

121023frenemies
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is wearing his emotions about his former Los Angeles Rams – literally – before facing off against them as a Raven Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Beckham is wearing a custom hoodie with a photo of himself wearing his Super Bowl LVI ring with Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. It also has photos of Beckham with Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Below the images is the word "Frenemies."

Beckham made his appreciation for the Rams, who he played with at the tail end of the 2021 season, clear this week.

"It's a special bond I have with those guys over there," Beckham said. "It's just all love and respect.

"McVay kind of was the person through the whole situation … brought me back to loving football and understanding true professionalism and being prepared," Beckham said. "It was one of the best things that's happened in my life."

Beckham was a difference-maker for the Rams down the stretch, including scoring a game-winning 7-yard touchdown at M&T Bank Stadium in the final minutes to beat the Ravens.

While Beckham still has warm feelings for the Rams, there's no doubt about his intentions Sunday when he takes them on while wearing all purple.

"Hopefully I can return the favor to them," Beckham said with a smile this week.

