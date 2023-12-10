Odell Beckham Jr. Wears "Frenemies" Hoodie Before Facing Rams

Beckham made his appreciation for the Rams, who he played with at the tail end of the 2021 season, clear this week.

"It's a special bond I have with those guys over there," Beckham said. "It's just all love and respect.

"McVay kind of was the person through the whole situation … brought me back to loving football and understanding true professionalism and being prepared," Beckham said. "It was one of the best things that's happened in my life."

Beckham was a difference-maker for the Rams down the stretch, including scoring a game-winning 7-yard touchdown at M&T Bank Stadium in the final minutes to beat the Ravens.

While Beckham still has warm feelings for the Rams, there's no doubt about his intentions Sunday when he takes them on while wearing all purple.