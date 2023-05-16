Odell Beckham Jr. Has Good News About His Health

Beckham's first ACL tear came midway through the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns. He was back on the field playing in a game 11 months later, after sitting the first two weeks of the 2021 campaign. His second ACL tear happened on Feb. 13, 2022, when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI before going down. Beckham said he was already playing the second half of that season without an ACL.