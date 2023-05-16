Odell Beckham Jr. Has Good News About His Health

The potential of the Ravens' upgrades at wide receiver hinges on one basic element: health.
Baltimore has been aggressive in adding talent to the room with the signings of Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and first-round pick of Zay Flowers, but the Ravens need Beckham and Rashod Bateman (foot) healthy if they're going to make major strides in the passing game.
Beckham has been working out on his own since signing in Baltimore, and he likes the direction his health is going.
"I'm really on the way! It feels good to be able to 'train' and prepare for a [season] instead of just trying to throw it all together to be healthy enough to make it to the games," Beckham tweeted Saturday. "[I'm] grateful for the time off I had to heal."
Beckham's first ACL tear came midway through the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns. He was back on the field playing in a game 11 months later, after sitting the first two weeks of the 2021 campaign. His second ACL tear happened on Feb. 13, 2022, when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI before going down. Beckham said he was already playing the second half of that season without an ACL.
Beckham considered making a comeback late last season, and even talked to the Ravens about doing so, but decided against it. Now he's more than 15 months out since his latest surgery and looks good in his workouts.
The veteran recently worked out with a couple other NFL stars: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as well as Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.