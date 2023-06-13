Odell Beckham Jr. 'Feels Good' Joining Ravens at Minicamp

The star wide receiver is the Ravens' most-discussed offseason acquisition, and his presence at the Under Armour Performance Center for minicamp is another positive step in his recovery from a knee injury. A three-time Pro Bowler (2014-16), the 30-year-old Beckham is one of the NFL's most electrifying and popular players, and his addition as a big-play target for Lamar Jackson has been highly anticipated.

Beckham has made steady progress since missing the entire 2022 season and continued to sound optimistic about his health. While he would not predict how much he will participate in drills during minicamp, he made it clear that he felt great physically was on track to be fully healthy for Week 1 in September.

"The most important thing is getting ready for the season in September, that's when we play," Beckham said. "I don't have a set play amount, a number that's in my head. You come here, you get your reps, you talk.

"I feel good. It feels good to get out of bed and not feel pain. I feel like if I needed to take off running right now, I could take off running."

Beckham also confirmed he plans to work out with Jackson in Florida between OTAs and the start of training camp to speed up their process of building chemistry.