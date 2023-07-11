Late for Work 7/11: CBS Sports: Odell Beckham Jr. Among Non-Quarterbacks Under the Most Pressure This Season

Ravens Defensive Position Groups That Are Better, Worse or Same As Last Season

Yesterday’s Late for Work included a note on ESPN's Jamison Hensley's analysis on whether each Ravens offensive position group is better, worse, or the same as last season.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec also did the "better, worse, or same" exercise. Here are some of his observations on the Ravens' defensive position groups:

Inside linebacker: Better

"[Roquan] Smith and [Patrick] Queen are one of the best inside linebacker tandems in the NFL, and they should be even better this year with Smith having plenty of time now to settle in. With a motivated Queen in a contract year, the addition of [Trenton} Simpson and the healthy return of [Josh]Ross, the Ravens feel good about this group."

Outside linebacker: Worse

"The placement here should probably come with an asterisk because the expectation remains that Baltimore will sign a veteran outside linebacker in the coming days or weeks. There are quite a few available, including [Justin] Houston, Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Quinn and Melvin Ingram. The addition of a veteran who is capable of getting eight to 10 sacks and the potential improvement of [Odafe] Oweh and [David] Ojabo would change the current narrative."

Cornerback: Same

"If you are basing things strictly off pre-knee injury [Marcus] Peters, then, yeah, the Ravens downgraded going from Peters to [Rock] Ya-Sin as the outside starter. However, Peters struggled throughout last season. Now 30, was Peters' form last year strictly a result of the knee injury or a sign of things to come? The uncertainty with that answer prevents me from definitively saying the Ravens got worse here. Ya-Sin is younger, more athletic and has played some good football for stretches of his career. The Ravens also still have some veteran options to upgrade depth at the position."

ESPN Pundit Says Ravens Are As Good As Any AFC Team on Paper

The Ravens are largely regarded by pundits as being a notch below the AFC's big three of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. However, ESPN analyst and former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins believes the Ravens' roster is as good as anybody's.

"I know the game isn't played on paper, but on paper, they are as good as any AFC team on the market," Hawkins said on "Get Up."

Hawkins is especially high on Jackson, saying that the quarterback will be even better in the Ravens' new offense under Monken than he was in his 2019 MVP season.