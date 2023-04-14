Odell Beckham Jr. Has Learned to Handle the Spotlight

Apr 14, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041423-Odell-Zydn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr. plays with his son, Zydn, at the Under Armour Performance Center.

The auditorium was crowded, the cameras were clicking, and the questions kept coming at Odell Beckham Jr. during his first press conference as a Raven on Thursday.

It was a typical scene for Beckham, who handled it as easily as he catches a football with one hand. His answers were thoughtful, he smiled often, and his excitement about joining the Ravens was obvious.

As one of the NFL's most recognizable faces, Beckham has learned to cope with the attention. After missing the 2022 season with an ACL injury, he's eager to reclaim his place as one of the game's top wide receivers.

However, the glamour isn't what drives Beckham. Sometimes people look at him and see only the glitz, not the grind. They don't see the competitiveness that drives him, or the grueling work he's putting in now to make a full recovery from his second torn ACL.

At age 30, Beckham is joining the Ravens singularly focused on playing his best football and helping their quest to win a Super Bowl.

"For me, it was great to be in New York early in my career, and then I went to Cleveland, and I didn't have as much success, and then I went to L.A., and I had success," Beckham said. "At the end of the day, the common denominator between all of that was I cared about football. I cared about being great.

"I worked my entire life … since I was 4 years old, looking my mom in her eyes and telling her, 'I'm practicing for Sunday.' To me, it's always been about football. The big cities are great; they gave me extra opportunities off the field, but at the end of the day, I didn't care what was going on as long as I was catching touchdowns and having that hard work kind of pay off."

Former teammates talk about Beckham’s strong work ethic, his willingness to arrive early and stay late as a perfectionist who wants to run precise routes and develop unwavering chemistry with quarterbacks.

He became an instant star with the Giants as a 21-year-old first-round pick with a flair for making spectacular catches. In four of his five seasons with New York, Beckham had more than 1,000 yards receiving. Some fans came to the stadium early just to catch his pre-game warmups.

However, the Giants only made the playoffs once during those five seasons, and Beckham was constantly under the microscope. He learned about the trappings of fame, but the experience made him wiser.

"I'll be honest, I've made mistakes in my past, but who hasn't as a young man who's got the entire world spotlighted on him?" Beckham said. "I always tell people [that] when I was out there making one-handed catches, I wasn't holding the camera and pointing at it [while] making the catch, saying, 'Look at me.'

"I think the stories came more from over there, and then headlines came, and titles came and, 'Diva, drama,' this, whatever. But everyone who has ever met me, as far as a teammate … not that I know of anyone who is going to say anything bad. When I'm in the room with people, it's a completely different feel."

General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh both connected quickly with Beckham when they met with him a few weeks ago in Phoenix at the NFL Owners Meetings. His passion for football was obvious.

"Our fans are going to love watching Odell play football," DeCosta said. "He's 100 percent invested. That's one thing – as a scout – that we're always looking for is, 'Is this guy going to come in and be 100 percent invested in our program, and what we believe in and our culture?' I have to tell you, after two minutes in Arizona sitting across the table from Odell, I had no doubt in my mind that this was the right guy for the team."

Harbaugh was impressed with Beckham during conversations they had late last season about the possibility of him joining the Ravens for a postseason run.

"That's what struck me more than anything, was just his honesty," Harbaugh said. "He was very much an open book in terms of what he was thinking, what he wanted to do, where he was going. [He was] not trying to sell anything. … I just was struck by his straightforwardness and honesty."

Beckham had a large contingent of family and friends at Thursday's press conference, and that loving unit keeps him grounded. His 1-year-old son Zydn threatened to steal the spotlight from his dad, and being a father has given Beckham a new perspective on what's most important.

"I can't express what he does for me," Beckham said. "When I look at him in his eyes, or [when] I haven't seen him in a couple hours, and I come home, and I could have had the worst day ever, and he's at the door [saying] 'Dada.' There are no words to describe that feeling.

"It's just a different feeling when I have him in my arms, or he's running around, and I see the smile that's on his face. He's completely changed me forever."

Beckham gave no timetable on when he would be ready to take the field for offseason workouts or training camp. But whenever it happens, cameras will follow his every move.

That's the norm for Beckham, an athlete with star power who will bring his electricity to Baltimore. Beckham appreciates the chance to begin a new chapter in his career, and he's ready for the ride.

"I'm just excited," Beckham said. "I'm excited, but I'm also very determined and hungry, so through the smiles there's still this eye that, 'I really want this badly.' I'm ready to be great, ready to be excellent again. I'm just ready for that opportunity."

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'Nothing But Love' for Todd Monken

Odell Beckham Jr. said he had a great rapport and great communication with Todd Monken in Cleveland.

news

Late for Work 4/14: Numbers Debunk Ben Roethlisberger's Criticism of Lamar Jackson

The Ravens reportedly explored a trade for Courtland Sutton. Former Ravens Derrick Mason and Steve Smith Sr. believe in Odell Beckham Jr.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Update on His Knee's Health

Odell Beckham Jr. said he played without an ACL shortly after joining the Rams but played through it.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Explains Why He Chose the Ravens

A conversation with Owner Steve Bisciotti played a key role in Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to sign with the Ravens.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Hopes to Play With Lamar Jackson

Odell Beckham Jr. said he was given no assurances that Lamar Jackson will be his quarterback, but he hopes that's the case.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Picks New Ravens Jersey Number

New Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. will wear No. 3, which is the same number he wore with the Rams.

news

Ravens Officially Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens have landed the most prominent free-agent wide receiver on the market.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Shakes Up Mock Drafts

Opinions still differ on Baltimore's strategy after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr., with the draft just two weeks away.

news

Late for Work 4/13: Odell Beckham Jr. Lauded As Great Teammate, Hard Worker

The Ravens have a history of drafting quality cornerbacks in the first round. The ideal top two picks for the Ravens.

news

Ravens Eye View: What Odell Beckham Jr. Brings to Baltimore

Odell Beckham Jr.'s route-running, savvy and strong hands should make him a versatile and dynamic option in Baltimore.

news

Mailbag: How Will Ravens Address Wide Receiver in the Draft Now?

Are the Ravens more likely to trade back now? Does the OBJ addition impact things with Lamar Jackson? Would Zeke Elliott be of interest?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising