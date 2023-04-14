Odell Beckham Jr. Has Learned to Handle the Spotlight

However, the Giants only made the playoffs once during those five seasons, and Beckham was constantly under the microscope. He learned about the trappings of fame, but the experience made him wiser.

"I'll be honest, I've made mistakes in my past, but who hasn't as a young man who's got the entire world spotlighted on him?" Beckham said. "I always tell people [that] when I was out there making one-handed catches, I wasn't holding the camera and pointing at it [while] making the catch, saying, 'Look at me.'

"I think the stories came more from over there, and then headlines came, and titles came and, 'Diva, drama,' this, whatever. But everyone who has ever met me, as far as a teammate … not that I know of anyone who is going to say anything bad. When I'm in the room with people, it's a completely different feel."

General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh both connected quickly with Beckham when they met with him a few weeks ago in Phoenix at the NFL Owners Meetings. His passion for football was obvious.

"Our fans are going to love watching Odell play football," DeCosta said. "He's 100 percent invested. That's one thing – as a scout – that we're always looking for is, 'Is this guy going to come in and be 100 percent invested in our program, and what we believe in and our culture?' I have to tell you, after two minutes in Arizona sitting across the table from Odell, I had no doubt in my mind that this was the right guy for the team."

Harbaugh was impressed with Beckham during conversations they had late last season about the possibility of him joining the Ravens for a postseason run.