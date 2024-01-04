Late for Work: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Impact Goes Beyond Highlight-Reel Catches

"His locker is next to Zay Flowers, who said that Beckham has helped guide him through the rigors of NFL life, a benefit that's helped him accumulate the fourth most yards (858) and catches (77) among rookie receivers along with five touchdowns," Wacker wrote. "Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, meanwhile, has referred to him as a 'big brother.' And while the Baltimore locker room is bursting with big personalities, no one sets the vibe and mood quite the way Beckham does, from corn hole games to dance moves to imparting the know-how to get where the rest of his teammates want to go."

Beckham, whose star power transcends the sport, told Wacker: "I know what I bring energy-wise, I know what I bring leader-wise. Everyone looks at he gets paid this much; there's so much other [stuff] that people don't see. People who are outside the locker room who create a narrative, they would be like, 'diva this or that.' They use these words, but they don't know you on a day-to-day basis."

Beckham, who helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl two years ago, said in the locker room after Sunday's game that this is the best team he has been on. He told Wacker that a week after signing with the Ravens he had a dream that he hopes will become reality.

"He is ambiguous on the details, preferring to see it come to fruition before sharing specifics, but said the vision was powerful enough that he made a note on his phone on April 15 and sent it to coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews," Wacker wrote.

Beckham said: "I don't really have dreams unless I'm seeing something. This is the best chance I've had [to win the Super Bowl] besides when I was with the Rams. …

"I seen colors, black and white and purple, and I seen a very dark stadium. I remember running around the field saying something something two-time world champions."

Ravens Facing Joe Flacco-Led Browns Named Juiciest Possible Playoff Matchup

With the Ravens and Cleveland Browns both having clinched a playoff berth, anticipation is growing for a potential divisional round game between the two.

The story obviously writes itself: Joe Flacco, the 38-year-old former Ravens Super Bowl MVP, improbably resurrecting his career and leading the AFC North rival Browns into M&T Bank Stadium for a playoff game.