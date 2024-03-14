Reports: Ravens Release Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham inked a one-year reported $15 million deal last offseason, but void years kept his 2023 salary-cap number below $5 million, according to Over the Cap.

Beckham and the Ravens reportedly restructured the deal in January to remove the void years and allow for a post-June 1 release designation that spreads out the dead cap money.

Beckham posted 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season. Injuries hampered him for part of the year, but he made several clutch catches and finished second on the team in receiving.

He was also a veteran leader for some of the team's younger receivers, including first-round pick Zay Flowers.

After the season, the 31-year-old Beckham said he wants to continue playing.

"To me, if there is anything I felt about myself – regardless of anybody's opinion or anything like that – is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have [stuff] in the tank," Beckham said.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the Combine that he's still in touch with Beckham and Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's keeping his fingers crossed for a potential return.