Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Riders Up Call at Preakness

May 20, 2023 at 09:19 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Odell Beckham Jr./@NBCSports via Twitter

There are few things more Baltimore than the Preakness Stakes and new Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stepped to center stage.

Beckham delivered the "Riders up" call before the race got underway. Though Beckham has yet to take the field for the Ravens, he's already being embraced by the city.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's finally time for the 148th running of the Preakness, from my new home," Beckham said. "To the City of Baltimore, to all the fans watching around the world, riders up!"

The race was won by National Treasure. Now Beckham will look to be a treasure free-agent addition for the Ravens offense, which is about to take its next step forward with OTAs starting Monday.

