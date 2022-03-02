Late for Work 3/2: Opportunity for 2022 Draft to Be Eric DeCosta's 'Magnum Opus'

Opportunity Is There for 2022 Draft to Be Eric DeCosta's 'Magnum Opus'

The Ravens have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL this century, as only four teams — the Patriots, Steelers, Packers and Colts — have won more games. A byproduct of all that winning is that the Ravens rarely have high draft picks.

With the 14th-overall selection in this year's draft, the Ravens have their highest pick since 2016, and they're in the upper half for only the third time in the past 16 years. With nine picks in the first four rounds, Baltimore has both quality and quantity.

For a franchise that has built its success primarily through the draft rather than free agency, the Ravens have a great opportunity to fortify their talented roster.

Russell Street Report's Dev Panchwagh said this year's draft needs to be General Manager Eric DeCosta's "magnum opus."

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for DeCosta to stack premium players on his roster and gain ground on the rest of the AFC powerhouses," Panchwagh wrote. "The Chiefs and Bills, for the sake of it, don't have a top 15 pick to play around with. … The possibilities for DeCosta are vast, but the outcome has to be singular: the 2022 NFL Draft must be a grand slam."

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Ravens trading back in his latest mock draft. Conversely, Panchwagh said he hopes DeCosta uses some of his draft capital to move up.

"I would like to see him use those middle round picks as currency (my word of choice) to move his way up in those second and third rounds," Panchwagh wrote. "This draft is being billed as deep across the board. Why not go after that higher graded player on the board if it looks less likely he'll make it back to you in the following round? Go get your players, instead of hanging back to see them picked off. Picking earlier makes it easier to ensure you grab your guy, but it's still a card that can be played.